Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amber Heard's return as Mera sparks controversy, know details

    Amber Heard's return to the role of Mera in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has sparked debate among fans

    Amber Heard's return as Mera sparks controversy, know details ADC
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 22, 2023, 11:55 PM IST

    Amber Heard's return to the role of Mera in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" has sparked debate among fans. DC Comics bravely displayed her version of Mera in fresh artwork despite her legal issues, igniting rumours about her involvement in the next sequel. The stage is set for a new chapter of intrigue and suspense with questions regarding both Heard's future in the DC Universe and Jason Momoa's continued performance as Aquaman.

    ALSO READ: Ashok Selvan-Keerthi Pandian wedding invite leaked; Marriage details went VIRAL on social media

    A beautiful alternate cover for AIPT Comics' next "Birds of Prey #4" issue was just unveiled. Sun Khamunak, a gifted artist, created this work of art that features the legendary Aquaman and Mera team as portrayed by Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. Given the criticism surrounding Heard's portrayal of Mera, DC Comics' choice to highlight it in this artwork is audacious. Mera and Arthur are depicted on the cover preparing for fight with trident in hand. Mera's clothing, in particular, is reminiscent of how she appeared in the 2018 Aquaman film, raising questions about whether she will appear in the future sequel.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

    The casting of Amber Heard as Mera has increased the anticipation for "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom". Heard's portrayal of the tenacious Atlantean princess has not only cemented her place in the DC Universe, but her real-life court disputes have also brought her to public attention for reasons unrelated to acting. Heard was just found guilty, thus keeping her on for the sequel has caused a lot of controversy among fans. The controversy surrounding her reappearance has given the movie's release a compelling backdrop.

    Momoa's position is in flux, but it's unclear how Amber Heard will progress in the DC Universe. Her role in subsequent projects is uncertain in light of her legal entanglements. If these are true, her character may not see an increase in screen time, but rather a decrease, similar to Ezra Miller's Flash. The audience is ready for an extraordinary cinematic experience as "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" prepares to appear on screens this holiday season. The universe of DC never ceases to enthral and astound, whether one is taken in by the allure of Atlantis or enthralled by the continuing conflicts. The contentious return of Mera by Amber Heard and the intriguing prospects for Jason Momoa's future as Aquaman or Lobo keep the DC universe interesting.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

    ALSO READ: ‘Glimpses of Harold Das’ video OUT: Arjun Sarja’s first look from ‘Leo’ released on actor’s birthday

    Last Updated Aug 22, 2023, 11:55 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bambai Meri Jaan: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's fil to release on THIS date ADC

    Bambai Meri Jaan: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's fil to release on THIS date

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film teaser will drop on THIS day

    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film teaser will drop on THIS day

    Priyanka Chopra shows off sexy belly button piercing while on outing with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie ADC

    Priyanka Chopra shows off sexy belly button piercing while on outing with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie

    When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took dig at THIS actress for unreal transformations post pregnancy ADC

    When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took dig at THIS actress for unreal transformations post pregnancy

    'Karthikeya 2' director Chandoo Mondeti confirms Surya as lead in his next mega film LMA

    ‘Karthikeya 2’ director Chandoo Mondeti confirms Surya as lead in his next mega film

    Recent Stories

    India to become growth engine for the world: PM Modi at BRICS summit 2023

    India to become growth engine for the world: PM Modi at BRICS summit 2023

    Bambai Meri Jaan: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's fil to release on THIS date ADC

    Bambai Meri Jaan: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary's fil to release on THIS date

    Dunki Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film teaser will drop on THIS day

    Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu's film teaser will drop on THIS day

    Economists predict GDP growth to be higher than RBI's 8% estimate for June quarter

    Economists predict GDP growth to be higher than RBI's 8% estimate for June quarter

    Healing wonders of eucalyptus: Know 7 remarkable benefits it provides LMA EAI

    Healing wonders of eucalyptus: Know 7 remarkable benefits it provides

    Recent Videos

    Patna Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media WATCH AJR

    Patna: Ambulance halts for CM Nitish Kumar's convoy, ignites debate on social media | WATCH

    Video Icon
    India has the best model Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    'India has the best model...' Indonesia impressed by India's Jan Aushadhi Centres

    Video Icon
    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers WATCH AJR

    Uttar Pradesh: Shoe thrown at SP leader Swami Prasad Maurya; Accused thrashed by party workers | WATCH

    Video Icon
    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa - WATCH snt

    15th BRICS Summit: Gary Kirsten, Jonty Rhodes welcome 'Incredible India's' PM Modi to South Africa

    Video Icon
    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Want to know what it is like to fly a fighter jet? See this

    Video Icon