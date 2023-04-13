Amazon Studios head James Farrell in Hyderabad, spends time with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and others (Photos)

Jr NTR gained international prominence as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Following the Oscars and Golden Globes, the actor has become a familiar figure among Hollywood celebrities and spectators. On Wednesday night, Jr NTR held a party at his home for James Farrell, Amazon Studios' Vice President of International, who was visiting India.

Jr NTR also invited friends from the Telugu film business, including SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, and Koratala Siva. The RRR actor resorted to social media to post photos from the dinner party. Fans are curious if Jr NTR will work with Amazon Studios. However, an official confirmation of the same is still pending.

Jr NTR is filming his next film, NTR 30, with director Koratala Siva. The action drama will be released in theatres in 2024. The RRR star held a dinner for Amazon Studios' Vice President, James Farrel, and Emily on April 12.

He shared some pictures and wrote, "An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner (sic)."

Jr NTR on the work front:

Jr NTR was most recently seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, in which he co-starred with Ram Charan. He will soon be featured in Koratala Siva's forthcoming film, NTR 30. The film just went on floors with the traditional pooja. In this film, Janhvi Kapoor will portray the female lead. This is her big debut in the South. Jr NTR would collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel after NTR 30. He is also working on a film with filmmaker Vetri Maaran.

Aside from that, several news reports say that Jr NTR will co-star with Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukerji's War 2. He'll be pitted against Hrithik Roshan in War 2, which promises to be an epic action adventure. According to reports, he began filming for the Bollywood flick in November. However, no formal confirmation of the proposal has been issued.