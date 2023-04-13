Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amazon Studios head James Farrell in Hyderabad, spends time with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli and others (Photos)

    Jr NTR held a party in Hyderabad for Amazon Studios Vice President James Farrel. SS Rajamouli, Koratala Siva, Trivikram Srinivas, and others attended the meal.
     

    Amazon Studios head James Farrell in Hyderabad, spends time with Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli, Sukumar and others (Photos) RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Apr 13, 2023, 12:04 PM IST

    Jr NTR gained international prominence as Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR. Following the Oscars and Golden Globes, the actor has become a familiar figure among Hollywood celebrities and spectators. On Wednesday night, Jr NTR held a party at his home for James Farrell, Amazon Studios' Vice President of International, who was visiting India. 

    Jr NTR also invited friends from the Telugu film business, including SS Rajamouli, Trivikram Srinivas, and Koratala Siva. The RRR actor resorted to social media to post photos from the dinner party. Fans are curious if Jr NTR will work with Amazon Studios. However, an official confirmation of the same is still pending.

    Also Read: HBO green-lights Harry Potter series adaptation for television; know more

    Jr NTR is filming his next film, NTR 30, with director Koratala Siva. The action drama will be released in theatres in 2024. The RRR star held a dinner for Amazon Studios' Vice President, James Farrel, and Emily on April 12.

    He shared some pictures and wrote, "An evening well spent with friends and well-wishers. Was great catching up with James and Emily. Thanks for keeping your word and joining us for dinner (sic)."

    Also Read: Sanjay Dutt injured during explosion scene shoot for Kannada movie 'KD', Read details

    Jr NTR on the work front: 
    Jr NTR was most recently seen in SS Rajamouli's RRR, in which he co-starred with Ram Charan. He will soon be featured in Koratala Siva's forthcoming film, NTR 30. The film just went on floors with the traditional pooja. In this film, Janhvi Kapoor will portray the female lead. This is her big debut in the South. Jr NTR would collaborate with KGF director Prashanth Neel after NTR 30. He is also working on a film with filmmaker Vetri Maaran.

    Aside from that, several news reports say that Jr NTR will co-star with Hrithik Roshan in Ayan Mukerji's War 2. He'll be pitted against Hrithik Roshan in War 2, which promises to be an epic action adventure. According to reports, he began filming for the Bollywood flick in November. However, no formal confirmation of the proposal has been issued. 

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2023, 12:04 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey suicide case: Sanjay Singh arrested by police-read details RBA

    Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey suicide case: Sanjay Singh arrested by police-read details

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about accomplishing action scenes in Citadel despite health condition, myositis RBA

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu talks about accomplishing action scenes in Citadel despite health condition, myositis

    Fan chases Manju Warrier's car; here's what Malayalam's lady superstar did NEXT RBA

    Fan chases Manju Warrier's car; here's what Malayalam's lady superstar did NEXT

    Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor getting married? Couple off for vacation or to check wedding location? RBA

    Are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor getting married? Couple off for vacation or to check wedding location?

    HBO green-lights Harry Potter series adaptation for television; know more vma

    HBO green-lights Harry Potter series adaptation for television; know more

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Man of the Match Ashwin 'surprised' by umpires' call to change ball because of dew snt

    IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Man of the Match Ashwin 'surprised' by umpires' call to change ball because of dew

    European Space Agency to launch Juice mission When where to watch event LIVE What is it about gcw

    European Space Agency to launch Juice mission: When, where to watch event LIVE? What is it about?

    Madhya Pradesh is a silent achiever in large number of appointments of teachers: PM Shri Modi-vpn

    Madhya Pradesh is a silent achiever in large number of appointments of teachers: PM Shri Modi

    ED books BBC India for foreign exchange violations

    ED books BBC India, agency probes foreign exchange violations

    IPL 2023: Is MS Dhoni knee injury a concern for Chennai Super Kings Coach Stephen Fleming responds snt

    IPL 2023: Is Dhoni's knee injury a concern for Chennai Super Kings? Coach Fleming responds

    Recent Videos

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event vma

    Rupali Ganguly's birthday: Satish Shah, Palak Muchhal, Sudhanshu Pandey elevate fashion element at event

    Video Icon
    Is Rekha wearing goggles at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house AHA

    Is Rekha wearing sunglasses at night? Netizens wonder as she poses with Manish Malhotra outside his house

    Video Icon
    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

    Army conducts massive exercise in Andaman and Nicobar Islands (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing

    Sikkim Avalanche: Army conducts recue operation on war-footing (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind dangerous bike stunt

    Mumbai Police arrests 24-year-old behind THIS dangerous bike stunt (WATCH)

    Video Icon