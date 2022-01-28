  • Facebook
    Allu Arjun's Pushpa defeats Prabhas' Baahubali; here's what we know

    Box office collection of Pushpa recorded 3rd biggest 6th week of all time. Yes, it is reported that Allu Arjun has defeated Prabhas' Baahubali in Hindi version

    Allu Arjun's Pushpa defeats Prabhas' Baahubali; Here's what we know
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 28, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
    Pushpa continues to run at the box office, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer film total box office collections in India now stands at Rs. 319 crores approx. And it has grossed another Rs. 35 crores approx overseas, crossing Rs. 350 crores, for a total of Rs. 354 crores to date.

    Pushpa's box office has taken many from surprise. The film had a lukewarm start in the Hindi version with Rs 3 cr on its first day, it is said because of lack of promotions and poor distribution in North India. After the second and third weeks, the film started gaining more popularity. 

    Pushpa's digital release has not affected the box office numbers as it persists in marching towards the glorious Rs. 100 cr net club in the Hindi belt despite no Hindi version release in South India. 

    Not just box office, Pushpa: The Rise has also become a hit on social media, with the signature steps and dialogues from the film. Also, the hit songs of Pushpa have gained worldwide attention. 


    Pushpa has created history by evolving the third-highest sixth week net grosser of all time, after Uri: The Surgical Strike, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha and beats Baahubali: The Conclusion and secure the third spot in the list of the highest sixth week. 

    Check out the highest sixth-week net grosses of all time:-
    Uri: The Surgical Strike: 11.60 cr
    Gadar: Ek Prem Katha: 6.10 cr
    Pushpa: The Rise: 6 cr
    Badhaai Ho: 5.70 cr
    Baahubali: The Conclusion: 5.40 cr

    It looks like Pushpa: The Rule has become the most anticipated release in India even before the shoot has started.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2022, 1:09 PM IST
