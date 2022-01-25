Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her airport look; netizens call 'the shortest denim shorts ever'

Rashmika Mandanna's latest airport look didn't go well with social media users. Pushpa star was spotted in an oversized white hoodie and very short denim shorts; take a look

Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. The actress also called the National crush because of her bubbly nature and beauty. After her hit films from the South film industry, she has become a household name like Kirik Party, Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam.



Rashmika is set to make her debut in Hindi films Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta. Rashmika was seen at the Mumbai airport wearing an oversized white sweatshirt and blue denim shorts during the weekend. Many loved her look, but a few started trolling her for the same.



One fan wrote, “Why is it like this? ? Upar itna Dhaka hua, niche pura Khali.,” another user wrote, “Inko thand nahi lagti.” A SM user questioned, “Did you forget to wear something below?” Another read, “Y isn’t she wearing anything kya trend hai aajkal airport pe bhi aise clothing.”



Rashmika's latest song from Pushpa ‘Sami Sami’ is now trending on social media, many are seen imitating her incredible dance moves. The movie, Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun, has reportedly garnered over 300 crores at the box office and created several social media trends.



Talking about Pushpa's success, Rashmika said she feels blessed and happy. She also thanked her fans for support and showering so much love to the film and her character Srivalli.