  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her airport look; netizens call 'the shortest denim shorts ever'

    First Published Jan 25, 2022, 9:56 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Rashmika Mandanna's latest airport look didn't go well with social media users. Pushpa star was spotted in an oversized white hoodie and very short denim shorts; take a look

    Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her airport look; netizens call 'the shortest denim shorts ever' RCB

    Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna is one of the rising stars in Bollywood. The actress also called the National crush because of her bubbly nature and beauty. After her hit films from the South film industry, she has become a household name like Kirik Party, Dear Comrade, and Geetha Govindam. 
     

    Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her airport look; netizens call 'the shortest denim shorts ever' RCB

    Rashmika is set to make her debut in Hindi films Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta. Rashmika was seen at the Mumbai airport wearing an oversized white sweatshirt and blue denim shorts during the weekend. Many loved her look, but a few started trolling her for the same.
     

    Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her airport look; netizens call 'the shortest denim shorts ever' RCB

    One fan wrote, “Why is it like this? ? Upar itna Dhaka hua, niche pura Khali.,” another user wrote, “Inko thand nahi lagti.” A SM user questioned, “Did you forget to wear something below?” Another read, “Y isn’t she wearing anything kya trend hai aajkal airport pe bhi aise clothing.” 
     

    Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her airport look; netizens call 'the shortest denim shorts ever' RCB

    Rashmika's latest song from Pushpa ‘Sami Sami’ is now trending on social media, many are seen imitating her incredible dance moves. The movie, Pushpa featuring Allu Arjun, has reportedly garnered over 300 crores at the box office and created several social media trends. 
     

    Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her airport look; netizens call 'the shortest denim shorts ever' RCB

    Talking about Pushpa's success, Rashmika said she feels blessed and happy. She also thanked her fans for support and showering so much love to the film and her character Srivalli. Also Read: Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna on cloud nine; did actress demand for hike fee? Read this

     

    Rashmika Mandanna trolled for her airport look; netizens call 'the shortest denim shorts ever' RCB

    Talking about her co-star Allu Arjun, Rashmika said he is a “wonderful co-star” she had the best learning experiences for me. "He (Allu Arjun) is a wonderful co-star and more than that a fantastic human being. I had a blast working with him and can’t wait to get on the sets of Pushpa 2 and start shooting with him again,” Rashmika added. Also Read: Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna gets trolled for THIS dress; netizens say 'pant pehen na bhool gayi kya?'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Here what Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are doing after separation RCB

    Here's what Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are doing after separation

    Badshah turns good samaritan; singer helps IGT contestant with his loan RCB

    Badshah turns good samaritan; singer helps IGT contestant with his loan

    Hollywood Chris Evans Dwayne Johnson to star in Red One drb

    Chris Evans, Dwayne Johnson to star in ‘Red One’

    Amul Topical new cartoon features Shah Rukh Khan for his Pardes mein Swades ka effect drb

    Amul Topical’s new cartoon features Shah Rukh Khan for his ‘Pardes mein Swades ka effect’

    Hollywood Spider Man No Way Home Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies drb

    Spider-Man: No Way Home: Andrew Garfield reveals only three people knew of his web of lies

    Recent Stories

    Stupid son of a b...: US President Joe Biden caught using hot-mic expletive at Fox reporter's inflation query-dnm

    ‘Stupid son of a …’: US President Joe Biden caught using hot-mic expletive at Fox reporter’s inflation query

    Amid COVID surge, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with nine states and UTs - ADT

    Amid COVID surge, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to interact with nine states and UTs

    Here what Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are doing after separation RCB

    Here's what Dhanush, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth are doing after separation

    Facebook parent Meta to build world's fastest supercomputer to process data-dnm

    Facebook parent Meta to build world’s fastest supercomputer to process data

    Budget session 2022: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to convene in shifts to ensure COVID protocol followed-dnm

    Budget session 2022: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to convene in shifts to ensure COVID protocol followed

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar on ATK Mohun Bagan draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha has to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATK Mohun Bagan vs Odisha FC: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: The players were not fresh, a lot of points going against ATKMB - Juan Ferrando on OFC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, ATKMB vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 53): ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC entertain but fail to score

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against FCG - Marco Pezzaiuoli-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: With the chances BFC had, it deserved to win against Goa - Marco Pezzaiuoli

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs BFC: Finishing is FC Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Finishing is Goa's concern; that's where it is struggling - Derrick Pereira on Bengaluru draw

    Video Icon