    Dhanush to Allu Arjun to Vijay Deverakonda: Know 9 South stars' highest educational qualifications

    First Published Jan 25, 2022, 2:41 PM IST
    Take a look at the list of South stars' educational qualifications who are also popular pan-India.

    Many South superstars like Prabhas, Dhanush, and Allu Arjun are breaking records at the Indian box office because their talent and dubbed films have made them popular in North India. Today, let us look into their educational qualifications and know some unknown facts about them
     

    Prabhas did his B.Tech. Degree from Sri Chaitanya College in Hyderabad before heading towards movies. He did his schooling at the DNR School in Bhimavaram.
     

    Pushpa star Allu Arjun of the highest-paid actors down South, had completed his schooling at St Patrick's School, Chennai and has a BBA Bachelor of Business Administration. 
     

    Naga Chaitanya, who was in the news because of his personal life and divorce with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, completed his graduation from St. Mary's College. He will soon be making his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.
     

    Mahesh Babu is a Telugu film industry superstar and one of the highest-paid actors in the South Indian film industry. Mahesh holds a bachelor's degree in commerce.
     

    Rana Daggubati is a Graduate of Industrial Photography from Chennai Film School. He did his schooling at Hyderabad Public School.
     

    Dhanush, who was in the news for his separation from Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, had studied Bachelor of Computer Education through distance learning. He is currently enjoying 
     

    Vijay Deverakonda, who is all set for his pan-India film Liger is a  B.com pass. He did some impressive performances in Tollywood films.

    Jai Bhim star Suriya had attended Padma Seshadri Bala Bhavan School and St. Bede's Anglo Indian Higher Secondary School in Chennai and B.Com degree from Loyola College.
     

    KGF star Yash did his education from S.B.R.R. Mahajana Pre-University College in Mysore. After completing his studies, he entered the Benaka theatre troupe to pursue acting.

