Allu Arjun receives title of 'Indian Of The Year'; becomes first South Indian actor to receive

As a result of his portrayal as Pushpa Raj in the Sukumar-directed film Pushpa: The Rise, Allu Arjun has been recognised with numerous awards this year. He currently holds the honorary title of "Indian Of The Year" and has become the first South Indian actor to receive this prestigious award

One of the biggest and most prestigious Awards in the country was won by Allu Arjun. The pan-Indian star gained one of the highest levels of recognition when he was named "Indian Of The Year 2022" in Delhi's Entertainment category.



He accomplished this accomplishment first among South Indian actors. A few images of the actor as he accepted the prize have surfaced on social media. The actor was seen accepting the prize while dressed all in black, and his distinctive sense of style really sets him apart.

Icon, the next movie that Allu Arjun is working on with filmmaker Venu Sriram, has reportedly been postponed. According to a unit-related source, "For a variety of reasons, Bunny has pulled out of Venu Sriram's Icon. He dropped Venu's movie due of his upcoming schedule as well as the plot."

Additionally, according to insiders, Allu Arjun will soon widen his horizons and make his Hollywood debut. A small bird informed us that "A well-known director and producer in the business has given Allu Arjun a role in a Hollywood movie. The actor took part in a secret meeting for a superhero franchise while he was in New York for the parade."

Additionally, Allu Arjun has the movie AA21 by director Koratala Siva in the works. The movie, which was previously announced, has not yet started production.