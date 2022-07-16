Allu Arjun's ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ sets a new record, becomes the first Indian film to do THIS

Allu Arjuna and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which was released in December 2021, has set a new record in the history of Indian cinema.

South Superstar Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, hit the theatres in December last year. The film became a huge success with not just its dialogues, but its songs and hook steps also became viral with the release of the film. Pushpa is one of the biggest blockbusters in the Indian cinema since the pandemic, and rightly so, given the success, it tasted at the box office, including its earnings in the Hindi belt.

The film made many records with its release and continues to do so even today. 'Pushpa: The Rise' has made a new record in its name, which will surely make its fans jump with joy.

'Pushpa: The Rise' has become the first such pan India film in the country, whose album has got millions of views. The album of Allu Arjun's film has got five billion i.e. 500 crore views. Check out the tweet here:

From the story of any film, the attraction of the audience towards it is ascertained from its first poster. And seeing this curiosity of the audience, the producer of any film gets an idea of how the film is going to perform in theatres. Something similar happened with this film by Allu Arjun. As soon as the first poster of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ was released, featuring Allu Arjun, it created a flurry of records.

'Pushpa: The Rise' started earning huge at the box office as soon as it was released in the theatres. While the film crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi, it collected more than Rs 300 crores worldwide. The film was directed by Sukumar and featured Rashmika Mandanna opposite Allu Arjun. Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil was also seen in a pivotal role in the movie. Now, fans of Allu Arjun are awaiting the release of its sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which will star Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles.