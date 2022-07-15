Is Rashmika Mandanna dating Vijay Deverakonda? Sara Ali Khan, Jhanvi Kapoor drop hints

In the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, looks like actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor may have dropped hints regarding Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s alleged relationship.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

For a long time, there have been speculations regarding something that’s cooking between actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. The two have been speculated to be dating for a while now, however, nothing was ever confirmed by either of the two popular South actors. But, some hints may have been dropped in Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan Season 7.

The second episode of Koffee With Karan featured actors and very good friends, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. In the latest episode, Sara and Janhvi spilt beans over Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna’s alleged affair.

During the episode, Vijay Deverakonda’s name popped up several times. Once it was when Karan Johar asked Sara Ali Khan to take a name of an actor whom she would want to date. Responding to this, she took the ‘Kushi’ actor’s name. And when Sara asked Janhvi if she also liked Vijay, in response, Janhvi also said that she too can date Vijay.

This was not the only time when the duo took Vijay Deverakonda’s name. Giving a reference to Vijay, Janhvi Kapoor said how the number of Instagram followers of Rashmika Mandanna increased rapidly. This slight hint led to a discussion on social media among the fans of Vijay and Rashmika regarding whether they are dating or not. People speculated if Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan, in any way, confirmed the South couple’s relationship.

Meanwhile, Vijay Deverakonda took to social media to share a glimpse of the episode, expressing happiness over the cute way Sara Ali Khan took his name.