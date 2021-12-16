‘Pushpa: The Rise’ starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna facing censor trouble?

Ahead of the release of Pushpa: The Rise, actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were in Mumbai for a promotional event of the film. However, the film’s Hindi version reportedly had a censor board issue.

Less than 24 hours to go for the release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ to release in theatres in multiple languages. Ahead of its release, the two lead actors of the film along with the team were in Mumbai on Thursday for a press meet.

The first part of Allu Arjun’s much-awaited film ‘Pushpa’ will be released tomorrow, on Friday, December 17. Meanwhile, the male protagonist of the film attended a press conference in Mumbai. ALSO READ: Pushpa trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil’s film on red sandalwood smuggling, an exciting thriller. Watch

Rashmika Mandanna wore a stunning emerald-green lehenga that dazzled with sequence and thread work all over it. While at the conference, Rashmika Mandanna twirled in her lehenga, showing a few moves.

Actor Allu Arjun also arrived in style for the film’s promotional event. The actor wore a plain black t-shirt with a high-neck and black plant, keeping the style simple for the event. Just a day before its release, Pushpa: The Rise had a little bit of trouble in its way. As per reports, the final print of the Hindi version of the film, which is directed by Sukumar, could not be sent to the censor board for certification on time. However, the film will most likely get clearance and is expected to release on December 17.

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna also posed for the shutterbugs during the event. Taking the programme forward, the actors shared details about their film which will be released in multiple languages – Hindi, Kannad, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Pushpa: The Rise is also looking at a worldwide release. The movie will be released in the United States of India, a few hours before it will hit the Indian theatres on Friday morning.

While Allu Arjun wore the same clothes that he had worn for the event, Rashmika Mandanna had changed from her pretty lehenga to comfortable palazzos and a top.