  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna facing censor trouble?

    First Published Dec 16, 2021, 5:17 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Ahead of the release of Pushpa: The Rise, actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were in Mumbai for a promotional event of the film. However, the film’s Hindi version reportedly had a censor board issue.

    Pushpa The Rise starring Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna facing censor trouble drb

    Less than 24 hours to go for the release of Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ to release in theatres in multiple languages. Ahead of its release, the two lead actors of the film along with the team were in Mumbai on Thursday for a press meet.

    Pushpa The Rise starring Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna facing censor trouble drb

    The first part of Allu Arjun’s much-awaited film ‘Pushpa’ will be released tomorrow, on Friday, December 17. Meanwhile, the male protagonist of the film attended a press conference in Mumbai.

    ALSO READ: Pushpa trailer: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil’s film on red sandalwood smuggling, an exciting thriller. Watch

    Pushpa The Rise starring Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna facing censor trouble drb

    Rashmika Mandanna wore a stunning emerald-green lehenga that dazzled with sequence and thread work all over it. While at the conference, Rashmika Mandanna twirled in her lehenga, showing a few moves.

    Pushpa The Rise starring Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna facing censor trouble drb

    Actor Allu Arjun also arrived in style for the film’s promotional event. The actor wore a plain black t-shirt with a high-neck and black plant, keeping the style simple for the event. Just a day before its release, Pushpa: The Rise had a little bit of trouble in its way. As per reports, the final print of the Hindi version of the film, which is directed by Sukumar, could not be sent to the censor board for certification on time. However, the film will most likely get clearance and is expected to release on December 17.

    Pushpa The Rise starring Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna facing censor trouble drb

    Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna also posed for the shutterbugs during the event. Taking the programme forward, the actors shared details about their film which will be released in multiple languages – Hindi, Kannad, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil. Pushpa: The Rise is also looking at a worldwide release. The movie will be released in the United States of India, a few hours before it will hit the Indian theatres on Friday morning.

    Pushpa The Rise starring Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna facing censor trouble drb

    While Allu Arjun wore the same clothes that he had worn for the event, Rashmika Mandanna had changed from her pretty lehenga to comfortable palazzos and a top.

    Pushpa The Rise starring Allu Arjun Rashmika Mandanna facing censor trouble drb

    While on their way back home, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were seen in colour-coordinated outfits. Both the actors reached the Mumbai airport in all-black outfits.

    ALSO READ: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's sexy avatar in Allu Arjun's Pushpa goes viral

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shilpa Shetty makes a request to Tom Holland for this reason, check video SCJ

    Shilpa Shetty makes a request to Tom Holland for this reason, check video

    Spider Man No Way Home movie leaked; Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland's film releases worldwide RCB

    Spider-Man No Way Home movie leaked; Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland's film releases worldwide

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wishes her naval officer husband on one month wedding anniversary

    Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya wishes her naval officer husband on one month wedding anniversary [VIDEO]

    Tom Holland had a crush on this woman, before meeting Zendaya, check out SCJ

    Tom Holland had a crush on this woman, before meeting Zendaya, check out

    EXCLUSIVEHarbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra gives tips for women dealing with postpartum depression

    [EXCLUSIVE] Harbhajan Singh's wife Geeta Basra gives tips for women dealing with postpartum depression

    Recent Stories

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI President Sourav Ganguly breaks silence says Board will deal with it

    Virat Kohli vs BCCI: Sourav Ganguly breaks silence, says Board will deal with it

    Shilpa Shetty makes a request to Tom Holland for this reason, check video SCJ

    Shilpa Shetty makes a request to Tom Holland for this reason, check video

    Reliance JioMart collaborates with WhatsApp to order groceries vegetables via chat gcw

    Reliance JioMart collaborates with WhatsApp to order groceries, vegetables via chat

    Spider Man No Way Home movie leaked; Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland's film releases worldwide RCB

    Spider-Man No Way Home movie leaked; Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Holland's film releases worldwide

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 1 crore compensation to Gp Capt Varun Singh's kin-dnm

    Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Rs 1 crore compensation to Gp Capt Varun Singh’s kin

    Recent Videos

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists-ycb

    Shiv Sena burns Kannada flag: Pro-Kannada outfits up in arms, demand arrest of Sena activists

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs ATKMB: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB's Antonio Lopez Habas

    ISL 2021-22: The plan to not concede goals can only be implemented with a good defence - ATKMB’s Antonio Habas

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: I always prefer a goal feast, I want to play attacking football - MCFC's Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Mumbai City vs Chennaiyin FC Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 30): Rahul Bheke's lone goal helps MCFC pip CFC 1-0

    Video Icon
    Lakhimpur Kheri case MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Lakhimpur Kheri case: MoS Home Ajay Mishra loses temper, abuses media

    Video Icon