Bougainvillea OTT Release Date: When and where to enjoy Fahadh Faasil, Jyothirmayi's movie online

Bougainvillaea, a psychological crime thriller in Malayalam, will be broadcast on OTT. In the film, an accident breaks apart a happily married couple and gives Reethu amnesia. Reethu's husband, Dr. Royce Thomas, strives to re-establish their relationship.

article_image1
First Published Dec 13, 2024, 12:59 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 13, 2024, 12:59 PM IST

Bougainvillaea is a Malayalam psychological crime thriller film that stars Jyothirmayi as Reethu, Faasil as ACP David Koshy, and Kunchacko Boban as Dr. Royce Thomasm, among others.

article_image2

The picture was released in cinemas on October 17, 2024, and was well welcomed by both crowds and reviewers. It is scheduled to premiere on OTT in December 2024.

article_image3

Where can I watch Bougainvillaea?

The film will be available for streaming on Sony LIV beginning December 13, 2024. The streaming site published the trailer for the film on X and wrote: , "1 day until the truth reaches you! #Bougainvillea streaming from 13th December only on #SonyLIV."

article_image4

Bougainvillea

Bougainvillaea: Plot

The story revolves around a happily married couple whose lives are upended by an event that leaves Reethu with amnesia. The pair then tries to rebuild their lives together. During the inquiry into the inexplicable disappearances of tourists in Kerala, ACP Koshy visits their house, and Reethu becomes his primary suspect. In light of this news, Reethu's husband, Dr. Royce, sets off on a trip to discover the truth behind the disappearances. What happens next is explained in the film.

article_image5

Cast and Production of Bougainvillaea

Jyothirmayi stars as Reethu, Fahadh Faasil as ACP David Kosh, Kunchacko Boban as Dr Royce Thomas, Sharaf U Dheen as Biju, Veena Nandakumar as Meera Yasodhara, Shobi Thilakan as CI Suresh Rajan, Amala Rose Kurian as Amala Kurian, Nisthar Sait as Devassy, and Vijilesh Karayad as the Art Gallery Manager, among others.

article_image6

Amal Neerad and Lajo Jose are the directors and writers. Jyothirmayi and Kunchacko Boban produced the film for Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures.

