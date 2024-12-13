Bougainvillea OTT Release Date: When and where to enjoy Fahadh Faasil, Jyothirmayi's movie online

Bougainvillaea, a psychological crime thriller in Malayalam, will be broadcast on OTT. In the film, an accident breaks apart a happily married couple and gives Reethu amnesia. Reethu's husband, Dr. Royce Thomas, strives to re-establish their relationship.

Bougainvillaea is a Malayalam psychological crime thriller film that stars Jyothirmayi as Reethu, Faasil as ACP David Koshy, and Kunchacko Boban as Dr. Royce Thomasm, among others.

The picture was released in cinemas on October 17, 2024, and was well welcomed by both crowds and reviewers. It is scheduled to premiere on OTT in December 2024.

Where can I watch Bougainvillaea? The film will be available for streaming on Sony LIV beginning December 13, 2024. The streaming site published the trailer for the film on X and wrote: , "1 day until the truth reaches you! #Bougainvillea streaming from 13th December only on #SonyLIV."

Bougainvillea

Bougainvillaea: Plot The story revolves around a happily married couple whose lives are upended by an event that leaves Reethu with amnesia. The pair then tries to rebuild their lives together. During the inquiry into the inexplicable disappearances of tourists in Kerala, ACP Koshy visits their house, and Reethu becomes his primary suspect. In light of this news, Reethu's husband, Dr. Royce, sets off on a trip to discover the truth behind the disappearances. What happens next is explained in the film.

Cast and Production of Bougainvillaea Jyothirmayi stars as Reethu, Fahadh Faasil as ACP David Kosh, Kunchacko Boban as Dr Royce Thomas, Sharaf U Dheen as Biju, Veena Nandakumar as Meera Yasodhara, Shobi Thilakan as CI Suresh Rajan, Amala Rose Kurian as Amala Kurian, Nisthar Sait as Devassy, and Vijilesh Karayad as the Art Gallery Manager, among others.

Amal Neerad and Lajo Jose are the directors and writers. Jyothirmayi and Kunchacko Boban produced the film for Amal Neerad Productions and Udaya Pictures.

