Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    All is not well with Urfi Javed aka Uorfi; actress is diagnosed with Laryngitis- read more

    Urfi Javad had to pause her Dubai vacation since she needed to relax and heal after being diagnosed with Laryngitis in the first few days. The TV actress recently flew to Dubai for a vacation spree with her friends.

    All is not well with Urfi Javed aka Uorfi; actress is diagnosed with Laryngitis- read more RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 20, 2022, 12:20 PM IST

    OTT Bigg Boss fame Uorfi Javed is frequently in the news for her bold fashion choices. The TV star recently headed to Dubai with her friends for a holiday. 

    On Instagram Stories, Uorfi posted a video of herself in a hospital bed. She discussed her diagnosis in the now-deleted Instagram Stories. However, she had to put her vacation on halt as she had to spend her trip resting and recovering after her diagnosis of Laryngitis. 

    Also Read: Disha Patani SEXY pictures: Actress' never-seen-before avatar for Yodha

    "This doctor finally diagnosed me with laryngitis and tonsillitis," she could be heard saying. After she stated that, the doctor urged her not to talk, and Uorfi performed the zipping motion with her mouth.

    Uorfi Javed diagnosed with Laryngitis during her Dubai vacation

    What is Laryngitis?
    Laryngitis is an inflammation of the larynx, the human voice box, caused by overuse, irritation, or infection. The vocal cords are two folds of mucous membrane covering muscle and cartilage inside the larynx, according to the Mayo Clinic.

    Normally, the vocal cords open and shut smoothly, making sounds with their movements and vibrations. In the case of laryngitis, however, the vocal cords become inflamed or irritated. It produces loud vocal sounds and, in some cases, renders the speech inaudible.

    Meanwhile, on the professional front, she is facing legal soup for her recent music video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, for allegedly releasing sexually explicit content owing to her clothes in the film.

    Also Read: Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu walk out of Bollywood movie? Here's what we know

    She was most recently featured on MTV's reality dating show Spiltvilla 14. Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone host the show. In last week's episode, she was identified as the mischief maker and left the programme on a high note, implying that her adventure on the show may not be over yet.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2022, 12:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Tovino Thomas teases fans as superhero Minnal Murali, hints towards the awaited sequel vma

    Tovino Thomas teases fans as superhero Minnal Murali, hints towards the awaited sequel

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu walk out of Bollywood movie? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu walk out of Bollywood movie? Here's what we know

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Shershah actor drops a major hint RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding update: Shershah actor drops a major hint

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all set for Christmas; check out their latest post RBA

    Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all set for Christmas; check out their latest post

    Avatar The Way Of Water box office collection Day 4: James Cameron's film flies high despite a huge drop RBA

    Avatar: The Way Of Water box office collection Day 4: James Cameron's film flies high despite a huge drop

    Recent Stories

    Auto sector cannot grow with 50% taxation: Maruti Charman RC Bhargava - adt

    'Auto sector cannot grow with 50% taxation': Maruti Charman RC Bhargava

    PM Modi asks MPs to join events to mark 2023 as year of millets during BJP meeting; check details AJR

    PM Modi asks MPs to join events to mark 2023 as year of millets during BJP meeting; check details

    Tovino Thomas teases fans as superhero Minnal Murali, hints towards the awaited sequel vma

    Tovino Thomas teases fans as superhero Minnal Murali, hints towards the awaited sequel

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu walk out of Bollywood movie? Here's what we know RBA

    Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu walk out of Bollywood movie? Here's what we know

    TikTok banned in several US states over spying fears, app calls it 'unfounded falsehoods' AJR

    TikTok banned in several US states over spying fears, app calls it 'unfounded falsehoods'

    Recent Videos

    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon
    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Batting was becoming easy; India did not give away freebies - Paras Mhambrey-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: 'Batting was becoming easy; India didn't give away freebies' - Paras Mhambrey

    Video Icon
    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Guided missile destroyer 'Mormugao' joins Indian Navy on Sunday

    Video Icon
    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    GST Council to decriminalise certain offences, runs out of time to discuss tax evasion in pan masala business

    Video Icon
    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon