All is not well with Urfi Javed aka Uorfi; actress is diagnosed with Laryngitis- read more

Urfi Javad had to pause her Dubai vacation since she needed to relax and heal after being diagnosed with Laryngitis in the first few days. The TV actress recently flew to Dubai for a vacation spree with her friends.

On Instagram Stories, Uorfi posted a video of herself in a hospital bed. She discussed her diagnosis in the now-deleted Instagram Stories. However, she had to put her vacation on halt as she had to spend her trip resting and recovering after her diagnosis of Laryngitis.

"This doctor finally diagnosed me with laryngitis and tonsillitis," she could be heard saying. After she stated that, the doctor urged her not to talk, and Uorfi performed the zipping motion with her mouth.

What is Laryngitis?

Laryngitis is an inflammation of the larynx, the human voice box, caused by overuse, irritation, or infection. The vocal cords are two folds of mucous membrane covering muscle and cartilage inside the larynx, according to the Mayo Clinic.

Normally, the vocal cords open and shut smoothly, making sounds with their movements and vibrations. In the case of laryngitis, however, the vocal cords become inflamed or irritated. It produces loud vocal sounds and, in some cases, renders the speech inaudible.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, she is facing legal soup for her recent music video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori, for allegedly releasing sexually explicit content owing to her clothes in the film.

She was most recently featured on MTV's reality dating show Spiltvilla 14. Arjun Bijlani and Sunny Leone host the show. In last week's episode, she was identified as the mischief maker and left the programme on a high note, implying that her adventure on the show may not be over yet.