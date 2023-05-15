Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Alia Bhatt trolled for copying Deepika Padukone's airport look, fans say, 'Is she trying to copy DP’s style'!

    Alia Bhatt's most recent airport outfit drew mixed reviews from online users.

    Alia Bhatt trolled for copying DeepikaPadukones airport look, fans say, Is she trying to copy DPs style! ADC
    Author
    Ahana Chaudhury
    First Published May 15, 2023, 11:41 AM IST

    The Gangubai Kathiawad actress never fails to be the topic of the town, whether it was her glamorous appearance at the Met Gala or her great relationship with her daughter Raha. As a result of that progression, Alia Bhatt was most recently seen at the Mumbai Airport on her way to Seoul for the Gucci Cruise Show 2023. While many people praised her airport style, some criticised her for emulating Deepika Padukone

    In a video shared by the well-known paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, Alia Bhatt showed off her stylish airport arrival by donning a denim long jacket, a pair of trousers, and a charming cream blouse with a frilled collar and long sleeves to break up the monotony of colours. Alia kept her hair and makeup quite modest, opting for just a simple cheek tint. Her middle-parted hair and feathery eyebrows, however, really stole the show. She completed her stunning appearance with a Gucci sling bag, and her choice of black block heels was ideal.

    ALSO READ: Is Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha's wedding date finally revealed? know details

    How did fans react? “Why do I feel every time she tries to copy DP?" Another one commented, “Is she trying to copy Deepika Padukone’s style?" Someone else said, “Baby hone ke baad bhi baby jaisi lag rahi hai(with red heart emojis and heart eye emojis)". A fan also stated, “Beautiful Alia. Now some Deepika fan started crying."

    With her appointment as the newest Global Ambassador of the renowned luxury clothing company Gucci, Alia Bhatt has now added yet another achievement to her resume. Fans can't stop gushing about the cooperation after the announcement rocked the fashion world. The business renowned for its high-end clothing and exquisite designs is thought to be the ideal fit for Alia, who is renowned for having flawless fashion taste. Gucci published a lovely photo of Alia on their social media accounts along with the announcement.

    The K-pop group Exo's KAI, NewJeans' Hanni, South Korean musician IU (Lee Ji-eun), and artist Shin Min-a are also expected to attend the event in addition to Alia, who is Gucci's global ambassador. Alia will make her Hollywood debut with the Gal Gadot-starring film Heart of Stone. In addition, the actress and her friend and co-star Ranveer Singh are set to appear in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

    ALSO READ: Parineeti Chopra's reaction after paps shared that they will attend her wedding as 'ladkiwale' is unmissable

    Last Updated May 15, 2023, 11:41 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: Know about dates, ticket prices, jury, Indian celebs and more RBA

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: Know about dates, ticket prices, jury, Indian celebs and more

    Why Sharwanand, Rakshitha Reddy's wedding called off? Read this RBA

    Why Sharwanand, Rakshitha Reddy's wedding called off? Read this

    Jude Anthany's disaster flick '2018' is unstoppable! Inches closer to Rs 100 cr club anr

    Jude Anthany's disaster flick '2018' is unstoppable! Inches closer to Rs 100 cr club

    Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela reveals she froze her eggs 'very early' in their marriage RBA

    Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela reveals she froze her eggs 'very early' in their marriage

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen meet with road accident, share health update RBA

    The Kerala Story: Adah Sharma and Sudipto Sen meet with road accident, share health update

    Recent Stories

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: Know about dates, ticket prices, jury, Indian celebs and more RBA

    Cannes Film Festival 2023: Know about dates, ticket prices, jury, Indian celebs and more

    Amid suspense over new Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah heads to Delhi; DK Shivakumar leaves fate to high command AJR

    Amid suspense over new Karnataka CM, Siddaramaiah heads to Delhi; DK Shivakumar leaves fate to high command

    Apple iPhone 15 iPhone 15 Plus with better camera USB C port likely to be manufactured in India by Tata Group Report gcw

    Apple iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus with better camera, USB-C port likely to be manufactured by Tata Group: Report

    Madhya Pradesh Board Class 5th 8th Result 2023 MPBSE to announce results today Here is how to check it gcw

    MP Board Class 5th, 8th Result 2023: MPBSE to announce results today; Here's how to check it

    Why Sharwanand, Rakshitha Reddy's wedding called off? Read this RBA

    Why Sharwanand, Rakshitha Reddy's wedding called off? Read this

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon