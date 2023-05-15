Alia Bhatt trolled for copying Deepika Padukone's airport look, fans say, 'Is she trying to copy DP’s style'!

The Gangubai Kathiawad actress never fails to be the topic of the town, whether it was her glamorous appearance at the Met Gala or her great relationship with her daughter Raha. As a result of that progression, Alia Bhatt was most recently seen at the Mumbai Airport on her way to Seoul for the Gucci Cruise Show 2023. While many people praised her airport style, some criticised her for emulating Deepika Padukone

In a video shared by the well-known paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, Alia Bhatt showed off her stylish airport arrival by donning a denim long jacket, a pair of trousers, and a charming cream blouse with a frilled collar and long sleeves to break up the monotony of colours. Alia kept her hair and makeup quite modest, opting for just a simple cheek tint. Her middle-parted hair and feathery eyebrows, however, really stole the show. She completed her stunning appearance with a Gucci sling bag, and her choice of black block heels was ideal.

How did fans react? “Why do I feel every time she tries to copy DP?" Another one commented, “Is she trying to copy Deepika Padukone’s style?" Someone else said, “Baby hone ke baad bhi baby jaisi lag rahi hai(with red heart emojis and heart eye emojis)". A fan also stated, “Beautiful Alia. Now some Deepika fan started crying."

With her appointment as the newest Global Ambassador of the renowned luxury clothing company Gucci, Alia Bhatt has now added yet another achievement to her resume. Fans can't stop gushing about the cooperation after the announcement rocked the fashion world. The business renowned for its high-end clothing and exquisite designs is thought to be the ideal fit for Alia, who is renowned for having flawless fashion taste. Gucci published a lovely photo of Alia on their social media accounts along with the announcement.

The K-pop group Exo's KAI, NewJeans' Hanni, South Korean musician IU (Lee Ji-eun), and artist Shin Min-a are also expected to attend the event in addition to Alia, who is Gucci's global ambassador. Alia will make her Hollywood debut with the Gal Gadot-starring film Heart of Stone. In addition, the actress and her friend and co-star Ranveer Singh are set to appear in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

