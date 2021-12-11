  • Facebook
    Ali Akbar is now Ram Singh; Malayalam director quits Islam to be Hindu

    Kerala filmmaker Ali Akbar and his wife left Islam to convert to Hinduism. Akbar said he has lost faith in the religion

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Dec 11, 2021, 1:39 PM IST
    Criticizing the disrespectful responses and reaction by many social media users to the news of the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash, Kerala filmmaker, who won many awards Ali Akbar said he has lost faith in religion and will convert to Hinduism along with his wife, Lucyamma.

    In a video posted on social media a few hours ago, Ali Akbar announced that he had lost faith in the religion (Islam). Now, he and his wife are set to become Hindus. He took to her social media page and said, “I am not a Muslim from today onwards. I am an Indian," the filmmaker also slammed those who put smiley and insensitive emojis below the news reports on the death of General Rawat. Akbar also mentioned that he can't stand “anti-nationals".

    Akbar, 58 said he determined to quit Islam after debating the matter with his wife. “I am throwing away the clothes I was born with," the filmmaker said. Ali Akbar further said that he will be known as Ram Singh from now on. “Ramasimhan is someone who was massacred while sticking to the culture of Kerala. Hereafter, Ali Akbar will be called Ram Singh. That’s the best name,” he said. 

    Akbar is a popular filmmaker in Kerala, directed more than 20 films and received the Kerala State Film Award for Best Debut Director in 1988. Currently, he is working on a film ‘1921; Puzha Muthal Puzha Varey’, based on the Malabar revolution and the massacre. Ali Akbar was earlier the state committee associate of the BJP and quit the position following conflicts with the party leadership.

     

     

     

     
