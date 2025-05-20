The controversy surrounding the highly anticipated comedy film 'Hera Pheri 3' continues to escalate. First, Paresh Rawal, who played Babu Rao Ganpat Rao Apte aka Babu Bhaiya in the previous two films of the franchise, surprised everyone by deciding to leave the third installment. Now, Akshay Kumar, who plays Raju in the same film, is preparing to sue Paresh Rawal for 25 crore rupees. This is not our claim, but rather a claim being made in media reports.

Akshay Kumar sends legal notice to Paresh Rawal

According to a report by Hindustan Times, 'Hera Pheri 3' is being produced by Akshay Kumar's production company, Cape of Good Films. The company is unhappy with Paresh Rawal's sudden departure from the film. A legal notice has been sent to Rawal from the company, demanding 25 crore rupees as compensation. The notice sent by Akshay Kumar's company states that Paresh Rawal had a contract with the company. But his leaving the film before it even started shows his unprofessional attitude.

Akshay Kumar's clear message to Paresh Rawal

The report further quotes sources as saying, “If Paresh Rawal did not want to do this film, he should have told them before signing the legal contract, taking the signing amount and spending so much of the producers' money on the shoot. Now the time has come for Bollywood actors to realize that like Hollywood producers, now even here producers will not allow any actor to sign a film and leave it at their own will.” Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal have done many films together and this is the first time that Akki is taking legal action against his old co-star. However, neither Akshay Kumar nor Paresh Rawal has given any statement on the whole matter yet.

Why did Paresh Rawal leave 'Hera Pheri 3'?

Recently, there was news that Paresh Rawal had left 'Hera Pheri 3' due to creative differences with the makers. However, Paresh himself denied this on social media. He wrote on X, "I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENT WITH THE FILM MAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director."

Let us tell you that Sunil Shetty also has an important role in 'Hera Pheri 3'. This franchise is known for the trio of Raju (Akshay Kumar), Shyam (Sunil Shetty) and Babu Bhaiya (Paresh Rawal). Now it remains to be seen whether Paresh returns to the film or the film is made without him.