Hera Pheri 3 UPDATE: Akshay Kumar drops hints about starting shoot for sequel soon; Read on

Akshay Kumar has confirmed that Hera Pheri 3 might start shooting later this year, teasing fans with exciting news about the sequel and reminiscing about the iconic franchise.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 22, 2025, 10:49 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 22, 2025, 10:49 AM IST

The much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 has been a topic of discussion among fans for quite some time now. While there have been rumors about a third installment, Akshay Kumar has finally given an exciting update. The actor revealed that if everything falls into place, the shoot for Hera Pheri 3 could begin later this year.

 

article_image2

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar shared his enthusiasm about the project. He expressed that even though the Hera Pheri franchise became a cult classic, none of the actors anticipated its massive success. Akshay also fondly remembered the unforgettable characters of Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam, which became iconic over time.

 

article_image3

Akshay, who is currently working with Paresh Rawal in Bhooth Bangla, spoke highly of their camaraderie. He recalled the fun moments they shared during the Hera Pheri shoot and mentioned that their bond was special. However, Akshay hinted that some of their behind-the-scenes moments were too fun to share publicly, adding a bit of mystery to their relationship.

 

article_image4

Originally released in 2000, Hera Pheri became a game-changer for Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty, propelling them to stardom. The sequel, Phir Hera Pheri, released in 2006, further cemented the franchise's popularity. With fans eagerly awaiting the third part, Hera Pheri 3 is expected to be another major milestone for the beloved series.

