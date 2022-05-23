Is Aishwarya Rai a 'typical wife'; watch what she did at the airport

On Saturday night, May 21, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan gave her husband Abhishek Bachchan a stare to remove his mask; netizens refer to her as a "typical wife."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has returned with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who captivated hearts with her performance at Cannes 2022. On Saturday night, May 21, the Bachchan family was sighted at the Mumbai airport.



Aishwarya Rai looks stunning in a black t-shirt and blue jeans paired with a red flowery shrug in a video recorded by a paparazzo.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of Cannes 2022's most popular celebs. She is and always will be the original queen of the French Riviera. Ash is back in town with her baby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya, who was also a STAR at Cannes 2022. (Video)



While Aishwarya was at the airport with her husband, Bollywood star Abhishek Bachchan, and their daughter, the shutterbugs were there to photograph them together. While Ash and Aaradhya were not wearing masks and enthusiastically grinned at the paparazzi, Junior AB was.

While the paparazzi attempted to shoot them together, Aishwarya gave her husband a good gaze and told him to remove the mask.