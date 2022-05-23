Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is officially out; watch

    The trailer of the latest part of the massively popular spy franchise ‘Mission Impossible’ was released by the makers on Monday. Tom Cruise-starrer is expected to hit the theatres on July 14, 2023.

    Hollywood Tom Cruise Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is officially out watch drb
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 23, 2022, 8:16 PM IST

    Get ready to be blown away by the mind-blowing trailer of ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ that finally arrived on Monday.

    The highly anticipated instalment of this Tom Cruise-starrer popular spy franchise is bursting with eye-popping stunts and explosive action sequences. The film’s 2.15 minutes long trailer will leave you amazed as director Christopher McQuarrie gets ready to release the film in the theatres next year, on July 14.

    In true Tom Cruise fashion, the film has some stunning stunts, especially the one where Cruise jumps off a cliff on a motorbike (considered his most dangerous stunt to date) that will leave the viewers impressed.

    ALSO READ: Cannes 2022: Tom Cruise awarded with honorary Palme d'Or

    The trailer of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One was released after it was leaked online over the weekend. Those who shared the leaked trailer on their social media handles were slapped by the makers with a copyright takedown. The initial glimpse of this Paramount film, starring Tom Cruise in the lead, was screened at CinemaCon last month.

    Watch the trailer here:

    ALSO READ: Did you know ‘Batman’ Christian Bale was approached to play ‘Superman’?

    With the seventh instalment, Tom Cruise has returned to screens as Ethan Hunt, IMF agent and operative leader, a role he originated in the 1996 film. His character was based on a popular television series.

    Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is particularly noteworthy as it is the first sequel that brings back Eugene Kittridge, the director of the IMF in the 1996 film. The iconic character is once again being played by Henry Czerny; he also has got good screentime in the new trailer.

    Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, this latest film of the massively popular spy franchise was delayed multiple times because of the pandemic. However, it is now set to hit the theatres worldwide on July 14, 2023. The second part of Dead Reckoning will be released the following year on June 28, 2024.

    Last Updated May 23, 2022, 8:16 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kourtney Kardashian gets licked by hubby Travis Barker post their wedding drb

    Kourtney Kardashian gets licked by hubby Travis Barker post their wedding

    Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhaakad failure at the box office drb

    Kangana Ranaut trolled on Twitter for Dhakkad’s failure at the box office

    Filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar talks about regional cinemas and their impact drb

    Filmmaker Navjyot Bandiwadekar talks about regional cinemas and their impact

    Kriti Sanon embarks on a new journey upon completing 8 years in Bollywood drb

    Kriti Sanon embarks on a new journey upon completing 8 years in Bollywood

    Crime against women is blowing up red carpet at Cannes 2022 drb

    Crime against women is ‘blowing up’ red carpet at Cannes 2022

    Recent Stories

    Cambridge Analytica scandal: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sued by Washington, DC AG

    Cambridge Analytica scandal: Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg sued by Washington, DC AG

    Kourtney Kardashian gets licked by hubby Travis Barker post their wedding drb

    Kourtney Kardashian gets licked by hubby Travis Barker post their wedding

    tennis Naomi Osaka crashes out of French Open 2022 considers skipping Wimbledon snt

    Naomi Osaka crashes out of French Open 2022; considers skipping Wimbledon

    Watch Son's wedding dance with mom who can't walk, will leave you teary-eyed-tgy

    Watch: Son’s wedding dance with mom who can’t walk, will leave you teary-eyed

    football Irked Real Madrid fans to PSG's Ethan Mbappe: Don't follow your brother Kylian footsteps snt

    Irked Real Madrid fans to PSG's Ethan Mbappe: Don't follow your brother's footsteps

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon