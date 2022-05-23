Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is officially out; watch

The trailer of the latest part of the massively popular spy franchise ‘Mission Impossible’ was released by the makers on Monday. Tom Cruise-starrer is expected to hit the theatres on July 14, 2023.

Get ready to be blown away by the mind-blowing trailer of ‘Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One’ that finally arrived on Monday.

The highly anticipated instalment of this Tom Cruise-starrer popular spy franchise is bursting with eye-popping stunts and explosive action sequences. The film’s 2.15 minutes long trailer will leave you amazed as director Christopher McQuarrie gets ready to release the film in the theatres next year, on July 14.

In true Tom Cruise fashion, the film has some stunning stunts, especially the one where Cruise jumps off a cliff on a motorbike (considered his most dangerous stunt to date) that will leave the viewers impressed.

The trailer of Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One was released after it was leaked online over the weekend. Those who shared the leaked trailer on their social media handles were slapped by the makers with a copyright takedown. The initial glimpse of this Paramount film, starring Tom Cruise in the lead, was screened at CinemaCon last month.

Watch the trailer here:

With the seventh instalment, Tom Cruise has returned to screens as Ethan Hunt, IMF agent and operative leader, a role he originated in the 1996 film. His character was based on a popular television series.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is particularly noteworthy as it is the first sequel that brings back Eugene Kittridge, the director of the IMF in the 1996 film. The iconic character is once again being played by Henry Czerny; he also has got good screentime in the new trailer.

Helmed by Christopher McQuarrie, this latest film of the massively popular spy franchise was delayed multiple times because of the pandemic. However, it is now set to hit the theatres worldwide on July 14, 2023. The second part of Dead Reckoning will be released the following year on June 28, 2024.