Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Akshay Kumar's gesture during Badrinath temple visit wins hearts on internet - SEE PIC

    Akshay Kumar visited the Badrinath temple on May 28, surrounded by tight security. He greeted and waved to his fans outside the temple.

    Akshay Kumar's gesture during Badrinath temple visit wins hearts on internet - SEE PIC vma
    Author
    Vrinda Mundara
    First Published May 28, 2023, 2:06 PM IST

    Just days back, Akshay Kumar visited Kedarnath temple. On Sunday, peeks of the actor from his Badrinath temple visit went viral. With Chandan (sandalwood) smeared on his forehead, the Bollywood actor enters the temple with an entourage of security. He greeted his fans outside the temple and waved to them.

    Akshay Kumar visited Badrinath on May 28. The actor was accompanied by tight security as he made his darshan. Akshay also waved to his fans on his way to the temple.

    ALSO READ: Kendall Jenner HOT Photos: Supermodel raises heat with luscious curves in bikinis

    Akshay himself shared a photo from his Badrinath visit. A part of his caption read, "Jageshwar Dham serene calm and blissful (sic)."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    He was surrounded by tight security as he entered the temple. Though his purpose for visiting the temple is not revealed anywhere and has got kept a secret.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    Akshay Kumar visited Kedarnath on May 23. He was surrounded by tight security as he entered the temple. His plans for visiting the pilgrimage location were kept secret.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

    On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a couple of exciting films lined up in the pipeline. The actor has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Sonakshi Sinha and Tiger Shroff. Akshay also has the second instalment of Oh My God lined up.

    He also has a Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake with Radhika Madan. Apart from the mentioned movies, the actor has reunited with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3. He will also make a debut in the Marathi film industry with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

    ALSO READ: Barbie trailer REVIEW: Witness Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling give audiences blend of 'fantasy meets real world'

    Last Updated May 28, 2023, 2:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Athiya Shetty gives 'scathing' reaction after her, KL Rahul's video from strip club went viral vma

    Why are Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul trending on Google? Here's the reason

    IIFA 2023 awards: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt win best actors: Here's full list of winners vma

    IIFA 2023 awards: Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt win best actors: Here's full list of winners

    Alia Bhatt wins top acting award at IIFA 2023: Skips show due to "Family Emergency" arb

    Alia Bhatt wins top acting award at IIFA 2023: Skips show due to "Family Emergency"

    Manoj Bajpayee gets candid about his wife Shabana's 'honest' reaction to one of his 'films' vma

    Manoj Bajpayee gets candid about his wife Shabana's 'honest' reaction to one of his 'films'

    PM Modi reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's new parliament video tweet; here's what he said vma

    PM Modi reacts to Shah Rukh Khan's new parliament video tweet; here's what he said

    Recent Stories

    tennis French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic reveals what Rafael Nadal missing out title defence means for Roland Garros-ayh

    French Open 2023: Novak Djokovic reveals what Rafael Nadal missing out title defence means for Roland Garros

    New Parliament building showcases India's artistic diversity

    New Parliament building showcases India's artistic diversity

    PM Modi releases special stamp, Rs 75 coin to mark new Parliament building's opening AJR

    PM Modi releases special stamp, Rs 75 coin to mark new Parliament building's opening

    Old vs new: Full timeline of Parliament house AJR

    Old vs new: Full timeline of Parliament house

    Kerala: Massive fire breaks out in landfill site in Kannur; Details anr

    Kerala: Massive fire breaks out in landfill site in Kannur; Details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon