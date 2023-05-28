Akshay Kumar's gesture during Badrinath temple visit wins hearts on internet - SEE PIC

Akshay Kumar visited the Badrinath temple on May 28, surrounded by tight security. He greeted and waved to his fans outside the temple.

Just days back, Akshay Kumar visited Kedarnath temple. On Sunday, peeks of the actor from his Badrinath temple visit went viral. With Chandan (sandalwood) smeared on his forehead, the Bollywood actor enters the temple with an entourage of security. He greeted his fans outside the temple and waved to them.

Akshay himself shared a photo from his Badrinath visit. A part of his caption read, "Jageshwar Dham serene calm and blissful (sic)."

On the work front, Akshay Kumar has a couple of exciting films lined up in the pipeline. The actor has Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Sonakshi Sinha and Tiger Shroff. Akshay also has the second instalment of Oh My God lined up.

He also has a Soorarai Pottru Hindi remake with Radhika Madan. Apart from the mentioned movies, the actor has reunited with Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal for Hera Pheri 3. He will also make a debut in the Marathi film industry with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.

