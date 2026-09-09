Akshay Kumar appeared to reveal the title of his upcoming film with director Anees Bazmee as 'Maujah Hi Maujah'. He used the phrase repeatedly in his birthday thank you messages to co-stars Raashii Khanna and Vidya Balan, and Bazmee himself.

Akshay Kumar appears to have revealed the title of his upcoming film with director Anees Bazmee while responding to birthday wishes on Wednesday. The actor repeatedly used the phrase “Maujah Hi Maujah” in his replies to co-stars Raashii Khanna and Vidya Balan, as well as Bazmee, indicating the title of their upcoming collaboration.

Akshay Kumar is celebrating his birthday on Wednesday, and the actor may have marked the occasion by dropping the hint of the title of his next project with Anees Bazmee. Raashii Khanna and Vidya Balan, who are Akshay's co-stars in the Anees Bazmee-directorial, wished him on Instagram. Akshay reposted their message on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Thank you so much, ladies! Clearly, we don't care where we are as long as there's some Maujah Hi Maujah!”

Bazmee also shared a birthday message for Akshay on Instagram, recalling their professional association and praising the actor's dedication, discipline and passion for cinema. He wrote, "Happy Birthday, Akshay Ji From the first time we worked together to all the memories we've created over the years, it has always been a pleasure watching your dedication, discipline and passion for cinema. You bring an incredible energy to every film and every character, and that commitment is something I have always admired about you. Lots of love and best wishes always." Akshay reposted the message and replied, “Thank you, Anees ji. Working on your sets, there's only one feeling that comes to mind… Maujah Hi Maujah! So excited for everything that's still to come.”

The repeated use of the phrase in connection with the Bazmee film appears to indicate the title of the upcoming Akshay-Bazmee collaboration.

Akshay awaits 'Haiwaan' release

Meanwhile, Akshay is awaiting the release of 'Haiwaan', co-starring Saif Ali Khan, which is set to arrive in theatres this Friday. (ANI)