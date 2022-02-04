Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj lands in soup again; Karni Sena seeks ban on film for ‘hurting religious sentiments'

A petition seeking a ban on the film has been filed in Allahabad High Court. A hearing in the matter will be held on February 21.

Troubles for Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chillar’s upcoming film ‘Prithviraj’ does not seem to end anytime soon. A fresh petition has been filed in the Allahabad High Court, seeking a ban on the film’s release.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has been filed by Karni Sena. Based on the PIL, Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow Bench, on Thursday, asked the Central Government if the Censor Board has issued a certificate for the film’s release.

The hearing in the matter has been fixed for February 21. A double bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice NK Jauhri will be hearing the matter; they passed the court order based on the PIL filed by Sangeeta Singh, vice-president of Karni Sena (women’s wing).

In the petition, Singh has claimed that the Hindu emperor ‘Prithviraj’ has been pictured in a 'wrong and vulgar' manner, hurting the sentiments of the Rajput community, and therefore, seeking a ban on its release. Singh further said alleged that the movie’s preview is controversial.

The historical period drama, 'Prithviraj' is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi, who also directed the critically acclaimed film ‘Pinjar’. The film features Akshay Kumar in the titular role and former Miss World Manushi Chillar as his wife ‘Rani Sanyogita’.

The petitioner also claimed that the film’s title ‘Prithviraj’ has also hurt the feelings of the community, adding that it should rather have been ‘Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan’. Furthermore, the petition also objected to Manushi Chillar’s costume in the film, claiming that it was entirely different from what the Rajasthani Rajputs wear.

Last month on December 30, the Gurjar Community had alleged that the film was wrongly using the term ‘Rajput’ for Prithviraj, claiming that he belonged to the Gurjar community.

Previously, Karni Sena had also raised objections to the release of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Padmavat’ in the year 2017. The film’s title was changed from ‘Padmavati’ to ‘Padmavat’ after nationwide protests were.