Spotted: Atrangi Re cast Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and more in Mumbai

In today's edition of celebrities spotted in Mumbai, we saw Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and more were seen in the city. Check out their exclusive photos and know about what is going on in their life right here.

Atrangi Re cast was spotted on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Sara Ali Khan had worn a black and gold lehenga as she came for the promotions of the film. She will be playing the role of Rinku in the film. Akshay Kumar was seen donning a casual look with a black colour co-ord set. The actor will be playing Sara's love interest in the film. Dhanush was also one of the leading stars who was also missing from the promotions of the movie. Atrangi Re is being directed by Aanand L. Rai who is known for his hit movies like Tanu Weds Manu, Raanjhanaa and many more. The movie had created a strong buzz and had also created a big controversy. Sara, for the first time, will be collaborating with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

It looks like Bhuvan Bham has come back from Spain post meeting the cast of Money Heist. During an interview with Quint, he had said that "This is something that I had dreamt of. This is something I'd missed, I could achieve and present. Dhindora is that project of mine. Now that the eighth episode is out, the viewership has increased because they wanted to binge it."

Farah Khan is known for her sarcasm. It was during one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes when Farah had asked Pratik to not complain about Karan. She had told Pratik that he was holding Karan responsible for everything and, if he were given a chance, would also blame him for the rise of COVID-19 cases in India. Also read: Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan takes a dig on Afsana Khan, questions, 'Do you want to be Dolly Bindra of the show'?

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has been waiting for the release of her next romantic film Atrangi Re. The movie has been helmed by Aanand L Rai also has South star Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. The Chaka Chak song has created a stir on social media and had got 29 million views on social media. Also read: A. R. Rahman opens up on Atrangi Re music album, check details