  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Prabhas beats Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and many more; becomes highest-paid actor in India (Deets inside)

    First Published Dec 14, 2021, 11:41 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Baahubali star Prabhas surpasses Khans and Kapoors of Bollywood and becomes the highest-paid actor in India; check out his fee for Adipurush

    Prabhas beats Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and many more; becomes highest-paid actor in India (Deets inside) RCB

    South superstar Prabhas who has become popular after pan-India films Baahubali 1 and 2, has become the highest-paid actor of India, and his remuneration for Adipurush will leave you shocked. Prabhas has surpassed Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and other Khans' fees and become India's highest-paid actor. Prabhas' remuneration for Adipurush will surprise you. Besides Adipurush, Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam and Project K.
     

    Prabhas beats Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and many more; becomes highest-paid actor in India (Deets inside) RCB

    According to reports, Prabhas' fee for the film is allegedly close to 150 crores. This fee is more than what Salman Khan got for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan also what Akshay Kumar charged for Bell Bottom. Also Read: Prabhas to be seen in three varied avatars next year; read details

    Prabhas beats Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and many more; becomes highest-paid actor in India (Deets inside) RCB

    According to a trade expert, Prabhas has allegedly demanded a whopping Rs 150 crore for Om Raut's Adipurush, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. A source told a media house that, Also read: Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh wrap up shooting of ‘Adipurush’

    Prabhas beats Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and many more; becomes highest-paid actor in India (Deets inside) RCB

    Times Of India quoted a source told a media house that Prabhas is way ahead of Bollywood's Khans, Kumars and Kapoors, who give many hits in a row. It is also said that filmmakers and investors are willing to pay as he is the most dependable actor. Prabhas also has some loyal fans, making him the number star in India. Also read: Prabhas gifts something special to his fan that it will make you jealous, check it out

    Prabhas beats Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and many more; becomes highest-paid actor in India (Deets inside) RCB

    Earlier, Om Raut had said that Prabhas and Saif had undergone a tremendous physical transformation, and it is said that there will be a lot of action scenes in the film. The movie will release next year. 

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    All is not well with Mahesh Babu; superstar undergoes knee surgery in Spain (Read Details) RCB

    All is not well with Mahesh Babu? Superstar undergoes knee surgery in Spain (Read Details)

    Brahmastra Here's what Karan Johar has to say about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film; check out the post RCB

    Brahmastra: Here's what Karan Johar has to say about Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt film; check out the post

    Year Ender 2021: From Yashraj Mukhate's Pawri song to Bachpan Ka Pyar, top 7 viral videos that created stir SCJ

    Year Ender 2021: From Yashraj Mukhate's Pawri song to Bachpan Ka Pyar, top 7 viral videos that created stir

    Prakash Raj turns good samaritan; actor helped Dalit girl attend university in UK RCB

    Prakash Raj turns good samaritan; actor helped Dalit girl attend university in UK

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage: Actress look stunning in golden lehenga as she completes seven pheras SCJ

    Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's marriage: Actress look stunning in golden lehenga as she completes seven pheras

    Recent Stories

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce update: Reality TV star wants to speed up divorce trial (Read Details) RCB

    Kim Kardashian, Kanye West divorce update: Reality TV star wants to speed up divorce trial (Read Details)

    Jammu and kashmir Pakistani terrorist Abu Zarar killed during encounter in Poonch gcw

    J&K: Pakistani terrorist Abu Zarar killed during encounter in Poonch

    All is not well with Mahesh Babu; superstar undergoes knee surgery in Spain (Read Details) RCB

    All is not well with Mahesh Babu? Superstar undergoes knee surgery in Spain (Read Details)

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sacked as Arsenal captain following disciplinary breach alexandre Lacazette first in line as replacement

    Aubameyang sacked as Arsenal captain following disciplinary breach; Lacazette first in line as replacement

    Spotted Atrangi Re cast Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and more in Mumbai SCJ

    Spotted: Atrangi Re cast Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and more in Mumbai

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai ahead of CFC clash-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Important to recover well from injury and come back as strong as possible - MCFC's Mandar Dessai

    Video Icon
    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Incredible benefits of Salmon fish every seafood lover must know

    Video Icon
    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    US Air Force removes 27 service members for refusing COVID-19 vaccine

    Video Icon
    skincare benefits of red wine for flawless skin

    Red wine for flawless skin? Reap these benefits

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs NorthEast United: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Manuel Marquez Roca not getting carried away despite HFC'S 5-1 NEUFC rout

    Video Icon