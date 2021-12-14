Prabhas beats Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar and many more; becomes highest-paid actor in India (Deets inside)

Baahubali star Prabhas surpasses Khans and Kapoors of Bollywood and becomes the highest-paid actor in India; check out his fee for Adipurush

South superstar Prabhas who has become popular after pan-India films Baahubali 1 and 2, has become the highest-paid actor of India, and his remuneration for Adipurush will leave you shocked. Prabhas has surpassed Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and other Khans' fees and become India's highest-paid actor. Prabhas' remuneration for Adipurush will surprise you. Besides Adipurush, Prabhas will next be seen in Radhe Shyam and Project K.



According to reports, Prabhas' fee for the film is allegedly close to 150 crores. This fee is more than what Salman Khan got for Tiger Zinda Hai and Sultan also what Akshay Kumar charged for Bell Bottom.

According to a trade expert, Prabhas has allegedly demanded a whopping Rs 150 crore for Om Raut's Adipurush, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. A source told a media house that,

Times Of India quoted a source told a media house that Prabhas is way ahead of Bollywood's Khans, Kumars and Kapoors, who give many hits in a row. It is also said that filmmakers and investors are willing to pay as he is the most dependable actor. Prabhas also has some loyal fans, making him the number star in India.