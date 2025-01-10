'Toilet: Ek Prem Katha' in real life! UP bride refuses to return to in-laws' house over no toilet at home

In a scene straight out of the 2017 Bollywood film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", a newlywed bride from Uttar Pradesh's Agra refused to return to her in-laws' home due to the absence of a toilet.

In a scene straight out of the 2017 Bollywood film "Toilet: Ek Prem Katha", a newlywed bride from Uttar Pradesh's Agra refused to return to her in-laws' home due to the absence of a toilet. The issue, which echoed the plot of the movie, was resolved after counseling sessions and her husband’s commitment to constructing a toilet.

The incident unfolded in Agra on Thursday at a Family Counseling Center. The woman, who had married a man from a rural background a year ago, found herself at odds with her in-laws due to the lack of basic sanitation facilities. Feeling deeply uncomfortable and embarrassed about defecating in the open, the bride raised the issue multiple times, urging her husband to build a toilet.

However, her pleas were ignored not only by her husband but also by her in-laws.

The conflict reached a breaking point two months ago when the bride decided to leave her in-laws’ home and return to her parents. Despite repeated attempts by her husband to bring her back, she stood firm in her resolve. The dispute eventually reached the police, who referred the couple to a Family Counseling Center for mediation.

During the counseling sessions, the bride expressed her frustration, stating that she was left with no choice but to leave after her repeated requests were dismissed. T

he counselors emphasized the importance of understanding and compromise in a marriage. The bride, however, remained steadfast in her condition: she would only return if her in-laws’ home had a functioning toilet.

The husband agreed to her demand and assured her that a toilet would be constructed. Satisfied with his promise, the bride finally agreed to return to her marital home.

