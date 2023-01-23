Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Heart swells with pride...' Bollywood celebs thank PM for renaming 21 Andaman islands after bravehearts

    Jan 23, 2023, 12:43 PM IST

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday named 21 islands, part of the Andaman and Nicobar island chain, after 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees who fought for the country's integrity and sovereignty. The gesture, aimed at instilling an everlasting sense of pride and patriotism among generations to come, has been welcomed by Bollywood celebrities who relived on-screen the lives of some of the Bravehearts who gave up their life for the motherland.

    Actors like Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Suniel Shetty thanked Prime Minister Modi for honouring the 'true heroes of our nation'.

    Actor Ajay Devgn, who portrayed the role of Lt Manoj Kumar Pandey in the 2003 film 'LOC: Kargil', said: "The decision to name an island after Captain Manoj Kumar Pandey (Param Vir Chakra) is assuring that the example of supreme sacrifice for the motherland he left us with will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you, Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

    "The very news that an island in Andaman and Nicobar is named after our hero Captain Vikram Batra leaves me with goosebumps! My heart swells with pride that I was fortunate to live his role on screen. This step taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensures that 'Shershaah' lives on forever," Sidharth, who essayed the role of Capt Vikram Batra in the 2021 film 'Shershaah', said on Twitter.

    Actor Sunil Shetty took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Modi for the gesture. He said, "Thank you, PM Narendra Modi ji, for renaming 21 islands of Andaman and Nicobar in the names of the 21 Param Vir Chakra awardees, the true heroes of our nation, on the 126th Birth Anniversary of the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. So proud! JaiHind."

    Jan 23, 2023, 12:43 PM IST
