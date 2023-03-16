Ajay Devgn's Twitter AMA session was a hit: One fan asked when Yug's Bollywood launch is; here's what he said

Ajay Devgn hosted a #AskBholaa session on Twitter, and he had a witty reaction to a fan who questioned him about the Bollywood debut of his son Yug. Check it out here.

Ajay Devgn, a Bollywood actor, has been one of the most outstanding film industry performers for decades and never fails to amuse his fans. The actor is presently promoting his forthcoming film, 'Bholaa,' which is set to be released soon.

He recently conducted a #AskBholaa on Twitter to interact with his fans and followers. His answer to a question about his son Yug’s launch in Bollywood left fans in splits.

Conducting the Twitter session, Ajay tweeted, “Taking a break from promotions. Have some interesting questions for me? Ask away #AskBholaa.” A fan wrote back to him, “Sir Yug ko kab launch kar rahe ho (when are you launching your son)? #AskBholaa.”

In reply to a question, Ajay posted a witty answer. He shared, “Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai (Not sure about the launch but it would be a great deal if he eats his lunch on time).” “Chalo, back to work now #AskBholaa was fun,” he later wrapped up the quick chat.

Ajay Devgn is one of Bollywood's most recognised performers, appearing in some of the most financially successful films while excelling in production and direction. After dating Kajol in 1994, Ajay married her in February 1999. Nysa Devgan, their first child, was born in 2003. Yug, born in September 2010, is their second child. Both children are now pursuing their education.

About Bhola

Bhola, his forthcoming film, is a remake of one of the most beloved South classics, 'Kaithi.' The story centres around Bhola, a prisoner who returns home after ten years to meet his daughter. The voyage becomes more fascinating when he is jailed in the middle of it. The film is directed by Ajay Devgn, who would be making his fourth directorial debut. The actor has already directed 'Shivaay' and 'Runway 34'.

