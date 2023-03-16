Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ajay Devgn's Twitter AMA session was a hit: One fan asked when Yug's Bollywood launch is; here's what he said

    Ajay Devgn hosted a #AskBholaa session on Twitter, and he had a witty reaction to a fan who questioned him about the Bollywood debut of his son Yug. Check it out here.

    Ajay Devgn's Twitter AMA session was a hit: One fan asked when Yug's Bollywood launch is; here's what he said RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Mar 16, 2023, 7:38 AM IST

    Ajay Devgn, a Bollywood actor, has been one of the most outstanding film industry performers for decades and never fails to amuse his fans. The actor is presently promoting his forthcoming film, 'Bholaa,' which is set to be released soon. 

    He recently conducted a #AskBholaa on Twitter to interact with his fans and followers. His answer to a question about his son Yug’s launch in Bollywood left fans in splits.

    Conducting the Twitter session, Ajay tweeted, “Taking a break from promotions. Have some interesting questions for me? Ask away #AskBholaa.” A fan wrote back to him, “Sir Yug ko kab launch kar rahe ho (when are you launching your son)? #AskBholaa.”

    Also Read: Ashneer Grover mocks media for using his 'old fat' photos, here is what he said

    In reply to a question, Ajay posted a witty answer. He shared, “Launch ka pata nahi, abhi toh woh sahi time pe lunch karle wahi badi baat hai (Not sure about the launch but it would be a great deal if he eats his lunch on time).” “Chalo, back to work now #AskBholaa was fun,” he later wrapped up the quick chat.

    Ajay Devgn is one of Bollywood's most recognised performers, appearing in some of the most financially successful films while excelling in production and direction. After dating Kajol in 1994, Ajay married her in February 1999. Nysa Devgan, their first child, was born in 2003. Yug, born in September 2010, is their second child. Both children are now pursuing their education.

    Also Read: Ashneer Grover mocks media for using his 'old fat' photos, here is what he said

    About Bhola 
    Bhola, his forthcoming film, is a remake of one of the most beloved South classics, 'Kaithi.' The story centres around Bhola, a prisoner who returns home after ten years to meet his daughter. The voyage becomes more fascinating when he is jailed in the middle of it. The film is directed by Ajay Devgn, who would be making his fourth directorial debut. The actor has already directed 'Shivaay' and 'Runway 34'.
     

    Last Updated Mar 16, 2023, 7:38 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details vma

    Rakhi Sawant 'prays' alleged husband Adil Khan Durrani gets bail, read details

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said vma

    Ranbir Kapoor discloses about 'cheating' in one of his previous relationships, here's what he said

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details vma

    Is Thalapathy Vijay unhappy with RRR's Oscar win for Naatu Naatu? read details

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details vma

    Why Shah Rukh Khan chose silence on Aryan Khan's drug case? Actor's close friend reveals details

    Recent Stories

    Stock exchanges freeze Patanjali Food's promoter shares; 'move not to hit functioning,' says company AJR

    Stock exchanges freeze Patanjali Food's promoter shares; 'move not to hit functioning,' says company

    Namrita Malla HOT photos, video: Bhojpuri actress sultry dance in white saree soars heat on internet (WATCH) vma

    Namrita Malla HOT photos, video: Bhojpuri actress sultry dance in white saree soars heat on internet (WATCH)

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma - adt

    Class 10 paper leak shows government failure, says Assam chief minister Himanta Sarma

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details AJR

    ED issues fresh summons to BRS MLC K Kavitha after she skips previous notice; check details

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited vma

    Justin Bieber's health update months after his partial facial paralysis makes fans excited

    Recent Videos

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon
    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP Prakash Javadekar slams attack on Asianet News

    Terrorising media, attacking its freedom cannot be tolerated: BJP slams attack on Asianet News

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon