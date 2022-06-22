Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this

    According to rumours, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sushmita Sen appear on Koffee With Karan.

    Aishwarya Rai, Sushmita Sen together on Koffee With Karan Season 7? Is it true? Read this RBA
    The 7th season of Bollywood director Karan Johar's well-known chat programme Koffee With Karan will see him return to television. The next season will begin streaming on Disney+ Hotstar on July 7th, according to a recent release from the director. There is no official word on who will appear this year's performance. Still, several rumours are circulating, including those including Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Sushmita Sen.

    The former beauty queens Aishwarya and Sushmita will be seated next to each other on the couch, according to a recent story in Telly Chakkar. Both performers have reportedly been pitted against one another and have avoided interviews in recent years.

    Karan recently disclosed that Ranbir Kapoor declined to participate in the upcoming season, even though many celebrities are anticipated to show there. I'm not going on your programme, Ranbir informed me," Karan said in an interview with Film Companion. 

    He says, "I've had to bear the cost of this for far too long." Why should I subject myself to this? I love you, and I'll meet with you at your place so we can discuss, he declared. You deliver coffee to my house. Please understand that I'm not there for the show.

    With Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Karan will return to directing in the movie world in 2019. The director has also revealed that production would begin on his first action movie in the summer of 2023. After Gully Boy, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will reconnect in this movie.

