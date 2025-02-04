Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya Bachchan takes legal action; Delhi HC issues notice to Google (Details)

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, has petitioned the Delhi High Court for the suppression of false information about her.

On Monday, the Delhi High Court sought a response to an application filed by Aaradhya Bachchan, seeking a summary judgment in her 2023 lawsuit concerning the circulation of false information about her health on various websites. Through a plea, Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, sought the removal of misleading and false information regarding her health from various websites.

The petition follows a previous court order that instructed search engine giant Google, the entertainment social media account several websites to take down the content Aaradhya had identified in her earlier petition.

Justice Mini Pushkarna heard the counsel representing Bachchan and issued notices to the defendants, including Google and several websites. The matter is scheduled for the next hearing on March 17.

The petition was filed against Bollywood Times, Google, and other involved parties.

Aaradhya's counsel had argued that the defendant's right to submit written statements had expired. In an earlier order, the court had granted an interim injunction in Bachchan's favour, restraining the defendants from posting misleading information about her physical and mental well-being.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court emphasized that every child deserves to be treated with dignity and respect regardless of being a celebrity's offspring. The court also made it clear that circulating information about a child's physical or mental health is unlawful.

In its order, the court instructed Google to disclose the identities of those operating the channel and take necessary actions to deactivate the relevant URLs.

It was also directed by the Central Government to block access to any videos or clips spreading false information about Aaradhya Bachchan's health. In response, YouTube's counsel stated they would provide details regarding those responsible for the channel in question.

