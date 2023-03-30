Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had to leave these 5 films starring Shah Rukh Khan

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had once revealed in an interview with Simi Garewal that she was removed from five films, including ‘hits such as Veer Zara’ and ‘Chalte Chalte’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan, without any explanation.

    Ahana Datta Chaudhury
    Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is back in the social media limelight, courtesy of her old video where she spoke of being removed from five films. Shocking, right? An old interview revealed that she was removed from five films opposite Shah Rukh Khan, including 'Veer Zara' (2004) and 'Chalte Chalte' (2003). This old interview has gone viral days after global superstar Priyanka Chopra revealed she was 'being cornered in Bollywood'.

    In an interview with Simi Garewal on her show, the 'Taal' (1999) actress expressed her shock at being removed from these five movies without notice. Simi asked her candidly, "You were working together on five films, weren't you? Aish. Veer Zara was written for you." Replying to the move, Aishwarya had said, "There were a couple of films that were supposed to happen with me. But suddenly, they weren't happening, without any reason whatsoever. I have never had the answer to why." She also confirmed that it was not her decision to move out of these films. She said, "No, it wasn't my decision. You are taken aback, confused and, of course, hurt. You wonder about it."

    As per reports, Aishwarya was supposed to play the female lead opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2003 romantic hit Chalte Chalte. Without proper explanation, she was replaced overnight, even after shooting some portions of the film. Not just this, she was also removed from maverick director Yash Chopra's hit film 'Veer Zaara'.

    WORK FRONT:
    The actress will next be seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' alongside Trisha Krishnan, Karthik Sivakumar, and Jayam Ravi. She also has Rajinikanth starrer South film Jailer in her pipeline.

