Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek divorce rumours: When actress showed killer dance moves in Kajra Re (Throwback)

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have been married since 2007. For a long time, there have been rumours regarding their reported divorce.

    First Published Oct 17, 2024, 1:43 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 17, 2024, 1:43 PM IST

    The Bachchans have been the centre of attention for a long time. The marriage of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan has been a major media darling. Allegations that the pair is having relationship problems have been circulating for weeks. There have been persistent whispers of a divorce, and reports indicate that the pair is reportedly not living together. Their supporters are worried about what precisely is going on.

    Amidst this, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's old interviews and videos have been circulating online like wildfire. Ash may be seen dancing alongside Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan in a video that has become popular. This clip is from an awards ceremony, and the Bachchans couldn't be happier.

    Don't miss Aishwarya's heartwarming films or the joy on Abhishek and Amitabh's cheeks. Kajra Re was playing in the background while they danced. The film Bunty Aur Babli featured the three of them in a musical number. 

    In addition to the divorce rumours, Abhishek Bachchan is allegedly the object of infidelity in this entertainment news. Many Redditors believe Abhishek cheated on Aishwarya by having an affair with Nimrat Kaur, who co-starred with him in Dasvi. According to the ideas, he also felt awkward with Ash. But these are only conjectures and arguments; no evidence supports them.

    Along with her daughter, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has begun performing solo performances. The fact that Ash and Abhi have been missing from public view for a while has just added fuel to the fire. 

    Ash and Aaradhya were alone at the Ambani wedding, the Paris Fashion Show, SIIMA 2024, and IIFA 2024. Abhishek liked an Instagram post about a divorce after the couple failed to show up together at the Ambani wedding. Speculation has been circulating ever since that the pair is allegedly divorcing.

