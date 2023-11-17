Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan share throwback pictures as daughter Aaradhya turns 12-years-old

    Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married in 2007 and in 2011, they were blessed with their first child Aaradhya Bachchan.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 8:39 AM IST

    Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan turned 12 today. The couple posted an adorable throwback picture with their daughter with a heart-touching message on Instagram. 

    Aishwarya Rai's post

    Aishwarya was all smiles in the picture as she posed with little Aaradhya. Aishwarya captioned the post, "I LOVE YOU infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling angel Aaradhya." You are the love of my life... I live for you... my soul... HAPPY HAPPY HAPPY 12th BIRTHDAY TO YOU. God bless you always and forever. Thank you for being YOU... my love... I adore you to the moon and back. You're the best." (sic).

    Abhishek Bachchan's post

    Abhishek Bachchan also posted a cute flashback photo of himself with Aaradhya on his Instagram account. The photo depicts a small Aaradhya in a lovely white frock sitting in Abhishek's lap and gazing at him affectionately. "Happy birthday, my little princess! I love you the mostest." 

    Celeb reactions

    Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Abhishek Bachchan's sister, liked the post and also added two red heart emojis to it. In the comments section, Preity Zinta also wished Aaradhya and wrote, "Happy Birthday Aradhya God bless you." Fardeen Khan commented, "Congratulations." "Awwwwwwwwww Happy birthday princess," Rohit Bose Roy wrote. Athiya Shetty, Sonu Sood also dropped red hearts on the post. 

    Aishwarya and Abhishek 

    In April 2007, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married and in 2011, they were blessed with their first child Aaradhya Bachchan. 

    Professional front

    Aishwarya missed the Diwali celebrations with the Bachchan family this year, as she was seen departing Mumbai with Aaradhya on November 12, 2023. Amitabh Bachchan is shooting for 'Thalaivar 170' with Rajinikanth. Meanwhile, Aishwarya was last seen in 'Ponniyin Selvan 2' and Abhishek Bachchan is preparing for a shoot schedule for his upcoming film.

