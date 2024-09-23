Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan divorce news: Here's how actress reacts to rumours (VIDEO)

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan have long been the target of divorce speculations. However, she appears to be putting an end to the allegations after stepping out in Paris wearing her wedding ring yet again.

Aishwarya Rai appears to imply that she and Abhishek Bachchan are on good terms. For months, whispers about Aishwarya and Abhishek's divorce had circulated. However, they have not directly addressed these speculations. Aishwarya was also recently spotted sans her wedding band. However, she appears to be ending the allegations after stepping out in Paris wearing her wedding ring yet again.

Aishwarya was photographed visiting Paris Fashion Week alongside her daughter Aaradhya. In a video from the celebration, Aishwarya is seen wearing her wedding band. This act appeared to be her way of ending the divorce speculation.

The appearance with the ring comes only days after fans discovered she wasn't wearing her wedding band at SIIMA 2024. Aishwarya attended the awards ceremony with her daughter Aaradhya, but Abhishek remained absent.

Aishwarya has been the target of divorce speculations for quite some time. The actress, who has been married to Abhishek Bachchan for nearly 17 years, fuelled suspicions of separation when she appeared on the red carpet without him in July this year. Aishwarya and Abhishek attended the Ambani wedding earlier this year. However, they created a separate entry. They did meet in the wedding hall, but shortly after, Aishwarya left for a trip without Abhishek, which sent tongues buzzing. Finally, Abhishek 'liked' a divorce-related post, fuelling conjecture.

Abhishek and Aishwarya were married in 2007 in a lavish yet personal ceremony attended only by their relatives. A few years later, the couple had a daughter called Aaradhya. Over the years, the pair has successfully kept the cameras away from their relationship. They only take photographs with fans on important occasions like wedding anniversaries and birthdays.



