Jayam Ravi-Aarti divorce: Tamil actor demands custody of sons

Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has stated that he will fight in court for custody of his two boys, Aarav and Ayaan. He filed for divorce from his wife, Aarti, due to irreconcilable differences.

Jayam Ravi and his ex-wife are going through a nasty divorce. In a recent interview, the Ponniyin Selvan actor said he is fighting for custody of his two boys, Aarav and Ayaan, in family court. On September 9, he announced the divorce of his marriage to Aarti, prompting a caustic response from her. She stated that the statement took her aback and that Ravi's choice was biased.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ravi made severe claims against Aarti, saying he will battle for custody of his two boys in court. "Yes, I want custody of my children – Aarav and Ayaan. I am ready to fight this divorce out in the court for 10 years or 20 years or however long it takes. My future is my children; they are my happiness," he explained.

He also discussed his future goals with his boys. Ravi indicated that he would like to make a film with his older son, Aarav, and expose him to cinema. "That's the dream I have. When I acted with him in Tik Tik Tik six years ago, I had stated on stage at the success meet that it had been the happiest day of my life. I am waiting for that day again," he said.

Ravi also faulted Aarti, stating she never approached him for reconciliation. He stated that she did not react to the two legal letters delivered to her. Explaining further, he said, "Does this behaviour look like she wanted to reconcile with me? Will there be news about a 'girlfriend' if the intention was to reconcile?"

Following Ravi and Aarti's remarks, speculations circulated on social media that the actor was having an affair with singer-psychologist Kenishaa Francis.

Ravi spoke to the media during the audio premiere of Brother in Chennai, slamming the link-up allegations with Kenishaa.

He stated, "Live and let live." Do not bring anyone's name into this. People are talking strange stuff. Don't commit such acts. Allow your life to be personal. Kenishaa performed in 600 stage plays. She achieved success in life via hard effort. She is a healer who has saved several lives. She is a licensed psychologist. Please do not engage her in this."

Ravi said, "Kenishaa and I aim to open a healing facility in the future. That is our objective. We wish to help a lot of people. Please do not spoil it. Nobody can ruin it either. Do not involve anyone needlessly.

Jayam Ravi and Aarti's first hearing in family court for their divorce will take place in October.

Latest Videos