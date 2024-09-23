Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jayam Ravi-Aarti divorce: Tamil actor demands custody of sons

    Tamil actor Jayam Ravi has stated that he will fight in court for custody of his two boys, Aarav and Ayaan. He filed for divorce from his wife, Aarti, due to irreconcilable differences. 

    Jayam Ravi-Aarti divorce: Tamil actor demands custody of sons RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 9:59 AM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

    Jayam Ravi and his ex-wife are going through a nasty divorce. In a recent interview, the Ponniyin Selvan actor said he is fighting for custody of his two boys, Aarav and Ayaan, in family court. On September 9, he announced the divorce of his marriage to Aarti, prompting a caustic response from her. She stated that the statement took her aback and that Ravi's choice was biased.

    In an interview with Hindustan Times, Ravi made severe claims against Aarti, saying he will battle for custody of his two boys in court. "Yes, I want custody of my children – Aarav and Ayaan. I am ready to fight this divorce out in the court for 10 years or 20 years or however long it takes. My future is my children; they are my happiness," he explained.

    Jayam Ravi-Aarti divorce: Tamil actor demands custody of sons RBA

    He also discussed his future goals with his boys. Ravi indicated that he would like to make a film with his older son, Aarav, and expose him to cinema. "That's the dream I have. When I acted with him in Tik Tik Tik six years ago, I had stated on stage at the success meet that it had been the happiest day of my life. I am waiting for that day again," he said.

    Ravi also faulted Aarti, stating she never approached him for reconciliation. He stated that she did not react to the two legal letters delivered to her. Explaining further, he said, "Does this behaviour look like she wanted to reconcile with me? Will there be news about a 'girlfriend' if the intention was to reconcile?"

    Following Ravi and Aarti's remarks, speculations circulated on social media that the actor was having an affair with singer-psychologist Kenishaa Francis.

    Ravi spoke to the media during the audio premiere of Brother in Chennai, slamming the link-up allegations with Kenishaa.

    Jayam Ravi-Aarti divorce: Tamil actor demands custody of sons RBA

    He stated, "Live and let live." Do not bring anyone's name into this. People are talking strange stuff. Don't commit such acts. Allow your life to be personal. Kenishaa performed in 600 stage plays. She achieved success in life via hard effort. She is a healer who has saved several lives. She is a licensed psychologist. Please do not engage her in this."

    Ravi said, "Kenishaa and I aim to open a healing facility in the future. That is our objective. We wish to help a lot of people. Please do not spoil it. Nobody can ruin it either. Do not involve anyone needlessly.

    Jayam Ravi and Aarti's first hearing in family court for their divorce will take place in October.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024: Gujarati girl beats 51 finalists NTI

    Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024: Gujarati girl beats 51 finalists

    Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan looks dapper in new promo, show to premiere on THIS date RKK

    Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan looks dapper in new promo, show to premiere on THIS date

    Legend of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray opposes release of Fawad, Mahira Khan's film in India RKK

    Legend of Maula Jatt: Raj Thackeray opposes release of Fawad, Mahira Khan's film in India

    Devara Trailer: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor promise an action packed thriller [WATCH] NTI

    Devara Trailer: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor promise an action packed thriller [WATCH]

    Shraddha Kapoor welcomes nanhi stree, names her 'small' (see pictures) NTI

    Shraddha Kapoor welcomes nanhi stree, names her 'small' (see picture)

    Recent Stories

    Shoaib Akhtar is that you Rawalpindi Express' lookalike in Oman league takes internet by storm (WATCH) snt

    'Shoaib Akhtar, is that you?': Rawalpindi Express' lookalike in Oman league takes internet by storm (WATCH)

    Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024: Gujarati girl beats 51 finalists NTI

    Rhea Singha wins Miss Universe India 2024: Gujarati girl beats 51 finalists

    FIR filed against Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT actress Parvati Nair for abusing house help in Chennai RKK

    FIR filed against Thalapathy Vijay's GOAT actress Parvati Nair for abusing house help in Chennai

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 23 2024: Check latest prices of 10gm gold here vkp

    Bengaluru GOLD rate today, September 23 2024: Check latest prices of 10gm gold here

    Snake on train: Panic grips passengers on Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express (WATCH) gcw

    Snake on train: Panic grips passengers on Jabalpur-Mumbai Garib Rath Express (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon