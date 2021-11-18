  • Facebook
    From newly weds Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan; celebs spotted here

    First Published Nov 18, 2021, 12:41 AM IST
    The paps spotted Rajkummar Rao- Patralekhaa, Aishwarya Rai-Aaradhya Bachchan in the city. Check out all the photos right here.  

    Newly married couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa were seen together after their big fat wedding for the first time. The pair had returned to Mumbai and were clicked by the paps at the Mumbai airport. The actor looked dapper in a white kurta-pyjama while Patralekhaa looked like a Bengali beauty in a red saree. The newly married couple was seen wearing a mask in some of their snaps. Their cute smile melted our hearts.

    Aayush Sharma was also spotted at Mehboob studios. He looked dapper in a grey shirt and brown pants.

    Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor was spotted visiting Nikhil Dwivedi's office in Juhu for a meeting today. The photo is proof that the actress is into yoga asanas and core-strengthening exercises.

    Jasmin Bhasin and singer Ishaan Khan's next new song  Chann Mahiya Ve has been released. They were spotted at the promotional event of the song in Malad.

    In the photos, Abhishek was seen wearing a white jacket and had also worn matching sports shoes. Aishwarya and Abhishek had worked together in movies like Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke, Umrao Jaan, Dhoom 2, Kuch Naa Kaho, Raavan, Sarkar Raj and Guru. The couple had got married on  April 20, 2007, and on November 16, 2011, was blessed with a baby girl.  

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her husband Abhishek Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport today. Aaradhya, who had celebrated her birthday a few days back, looked cute in a black outfit. It looked like the Bachchan family was heading for a vacation. They have left for an undisclosed location.

