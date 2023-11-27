Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    AI-generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN)

    Explore the viral sensation as DJ MRA blends iconic voices, including PM Modi, MS Dhoni, Arvind Kerjiwal, Adnan Sami, Taylor Swift, Rihanna and more in an AI-driven rendition of 'Channa Mereya,' captivating millions on Instagram.

    AI generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 27, 2023, 4:22 PM IST

    In the realm of the Indian internet, a burgeoning trend has emerged featuring AI renditions of popular songs, often with the voices of iconic personalities such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The latest addition to this trend is a rendition of Arijit Singh's masterpiece 'Channa Mereya', skillfully crafted by DJ MRA (Amarjit Singh) and shared on Instagram. Impressively, this reimagined version, incorporating the baritone of PM Modi, Taylor Swift, and former cricketer MS Dhoni, has garnered nearly 21 million views on the social media platform.

    Also read: PM Modi's visit to Tirumala Temple: Offers prayers for India's health and prosperity, see photos and video

    DJ MRA's creation doesn't stop there, seamlessly weaving in voices ranging from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to international sensations like Adnan Sami, Atif Aslam, Kanya West, and Ariana Grande. The composition also features the melodic contributions of Rahat Fateh Khan, B Praak, and Jubin Nautiyal. The Internet's enthusiastic response to this AI-generated musical marvel is evident in the nearly 1 million likes on Instagram, with users expressing their desire for full versions featuring specific artists.

    Among the comments, one user expresses a wish for a complete rendition with Ariana Grande, while another eagerly anticipates Adnan Sami's version. The simultaneous beauty and eeriness of the AI-generated song are remarked upon by a third user, capturing the intriguing dichotomy of the technological innovation. Overall, the general sentiment from users is one of awe and amazement, with comments like "incredible" and "amazing" underscoring the positive reception.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by DJ MRA (@djmrasingh)

    Beyond the realm of individual creators, the influence of AI in music extends to live performances as well. At an artificial intelligence conference in Bengaluru, the renowned folk music band Swarathma took the stage to perform a composition authored by ChatGPT. This captivating performance not only showcased the band's talent but also highlighted the potential of AI to disrupt traditional music-making processes.

    An article by Bloomberg in April delved into the transformative impact of AI technology on the music industry. It raised critical questions about copyright, creativity, and the evolving landscape of music production. While acknowledging the potential for AI to revolutionize music creation, the article emphasized the importance of striking a balance between AI and human creativity. The evolving synergy between artificial intelligence and the music industry prompts contemplation about the future trajectory of this dynamic relationship.

    Also read: Decoding 'killer robots': The unsettling future of warfare and global struggle for regulation

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2023, 4:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare wedding update Cousin Zayn Marie to officiate the marriage read details RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding update: Cousin Zayn Marie to officiate the marriage; read details

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, Parineeti Chopra and others share heartfelt wishes SHG

    Guru Nanak Jayanti 2023: Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgan, Parineeti Chopra and others share heartfelt wishes

    Animal Action director Supreme Sundar dismisses comparison with Korean action; says "fight shot in 8 degrees" SHG

    Animal: Action director Supreme Sundar dismisses comparison with Korean action; says "fight shot in 8 degrees"

    Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about Rashmika Mandanna's role; here's what he said RBA

    Animal: Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about Rashmika Mandanna's role; here's what he said

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Wash your mouth with...', says Orry when questioned on his sexuality RBA

    Bigg Boss 17: 'Wash your mouth with...', says Orry when questioned on his sexuality

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Diary farmer commits suicide due to debt in Kannur rkn

    Kerala: Diary farmer commits suicide due to debt in Kannur

    AI for All, Beyond the Global North: India's Opportunity?

    AI for All, Beyond the Global North: India’s Opportunity?

    Football ISL 2023-24: Simon Grayson reflects on Bengaluru FC's draw against NorthEast United osf

    ISL 2023-24: Simon Grayson reflects on Bengaluru FC's draw against NorthEast United

    Ira Khan Nupur Shikhare wedding update Cousin Zayn Marie to officiate the marriage read details RBA

    Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare’s wedding update: Cousin Zayn Marie to officiate the marriage; read details

    Karnataka: KSRTC introduces Volvo bus service to Sabarimala devotees vkp

    Karnataka: KSRTC introduces Volvo bus service to Sabarimala devotees

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft

    PM Modi's sortie on Made in India Tejas fighter aircraft (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV

    Pakistan Shocker: UK Visa Office in Karachi airs adult video on TV (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight and diabetes RBA

    Fight against obesity: Know how to combat overweight, diabetes

    Video Icon
    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue operation: How 41 trapped workers will be pulled out on stretchers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon