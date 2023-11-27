AI-generated marvel: PM Modi, Dhoni, Taylor Swift and more unite in viral 'Channa Mereya' rendition (LISTEN)

In the realm of the Indian internet, a burgeoning trend has emerged featuring AI renditions of popular songs, often with the voices of iconic personalities such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The latest addition to this trend is a rendition of Arijit Singh's masterpiece 'Channa Mereya', skillfully crafted by DJ MRA (Amarjit Singh) and shared on Instagram. Impressively, this reimagined version, incorporating the baritone of PM Modi, Taylor Swift, and former cricketer MS Dhoni, has garnered nearly 21 million views on the social media platform.

DJ MRA's creation doesn't stop there, seamlessly weaving in voices ranging from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to international sensations like Adnan Sami, Atif Aslam, Kanya West, and Ariana Grande. The composition also features the melodic contributions of Rahat Fateh Khan, B Praak, and Jubin Nautiyal. The Internet's enthusiastic response to this AI-generated musical marvel is evident in the nearly 1 million likes on Instagram, with users expressing their desire for full versions featuring specific artists.

Among the comments, one user expresses a wish for a complete rendition with Ariana Grande, while another eagerly anticipates Adnan Sami's version. The simultaneous beauty and eeriness of the AI-generated song are remarked upon by a third user, capturing the intriguing dichotomy of the technological innovation. Overall, the general sentiment from users is one of awe and amazement, with comments like "incredible" and "amazing" underscoring the positive reception.

Beyond the realm of individual creators, the influence of AI in music extends to live performances as well. At an artificial intelligence conference in Bengaluru, the renowned folk music band Swarathma took the stage to perform a composition authored by ChatGPT. This captivating performance not only showcased the band's talent but also highlighted the potential of AI to disrupt traditional music-making processes.

An article by Bloomberg in April delved into the transformative impact of AI technology on the music industry. It raised critical questions about copyright, creativity, and the evolving landscape of music production. While acknowledging the potential for AI to revolutionize music creation, the article emphasized the importance of striking a balance between AI and human creativity. The evolving synergy between artificial intelligence and the music industry prompts contemplation about the future trajectory of this dynamic relationship.

