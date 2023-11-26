Decoding 'killer robots': The unsettling future of warfare and global struggle for regulation

Dubbed as 'killer robots', AI-controlled drones with the ability to autonomously determine the elimination of human targets are on the brink of practical deployment and has raised global alarm.

In a scenario reminiscent of science fiction, the notion of swarms of autonomous 'killer robots' independently hunting down targets, capable of making lethal decisions without human intervention, is inching closer to reality. This unsettling development is becoming tangible as nations such as the United States, China, and a select few others rapidly advance in the development and deployment of technology that could revolutionize the nature of warfare. The focal point of concern lies in the shift toward autonomous drones equipped with artificial intelligence programs, empowering them to determine life-and-death outcomes.

The alarming trajectory of this technological advancement has prompted many governments to address the issue on a global scale. Proposals have been tabled at the United Nations, seeking to establish legally binding rules governing what military forces refer to as lethal autonomous weapons. The urgency to regulate and control the use of these advanced technologies reflects the deep-seated worries among nations about the potential ramifications of ceding decision-making powers to machines on the battlefield.

The current landscape

Countries such as the United States, Russia, Australia, and Israel contend that existing international laws are sufficient, resisting the need for new legally binding restrictions. China, on the other hand, aims to define any limitations so narrowly that they have minimal practical impact. The stalemate has led to a procedural deadlock at the UN, with little progress toward a comprehensive international agreement.

The urgency

Recent days have witnessed a renewed focus on the risks associated with artificial intelligence, particularly highlighted by the internal struggle for control within OpenAI. As the world's premier AI company, OpenAI's leadership finds itself divided over whether the company is adequately addressing the potential dangers posed by this advanced technology. Simultaneously, officials from China and the United States recently engaged in discussions, deliberating on a related matter: establishing potential limitations on the use of AI in decisions regarding the deployment of nuclear weapons.

Against this intricate backdrop, the pressing question emerges regarding the constraints that should be imposed on the utilization of lethal autonomous weapons. Presently, the debate hinges on whether the United Nations should opt for adopting nonbinding guidelines, a stance endorsed by the United States, or pursue more stringent measures to regulate the development and deployment of these potentially dangerous technologies.

Also read: Whose job will AI replace? How developing countries face greater displacement risk

Artificial Intelligence in warfare

While drones traditionally rely on human operators for lethal missions, AI development is progressing to enable these machines to autonomously identify and select targets. The conflict in Ukraine, marked by intense jamming of communication systems, has accelerated this shift, allowing autonomous drones to operate even when communications are disrupted.

Gaston Browne, the PM of Antigua and Barbuda recently told officials in a UN meeting, "This isn’t the plot of a dystopian novel, but a looming reality."

Policy positions

According to The New York Times, Pentagon officials have unequivocally communicated their intentions to deploy autonomous weapons on a significant scale. This summer, Deputy Defense Secretary Kathleen Hicks revealed plans for the US military to deploy "attritable, autonomous systems at scale of multiple thousands" within the next two years. This strategic move is driven by the imperative to compete with China's substantial investment in advanced weapons, prompting the United States to adopt platforms that are characterized as small, smart, cheap, and numerous.

The United States has adopted voluntary policies to guide the use of AI and autonomous weapons. However, major powers advocate for nonbinding guidelines rather than legally binding restrictions. While the concept of autonomous weapons is not entirely novel, the introduction of artificial intelligence marks a transformative shift, endowing weapon systems with the capability to make decisions autonomously after processing information.

Thomas X. Hammes, a retired Marine officer and research fellow at the Pentagon's National Defense University, considers the development and use of autonomous weapons a "moral imperative" for the United States and other democratic nations. He contends that failing to embrace these technologies in major conventional conflicts could lead to substantial loss of life, both military and civilian, and potentially result in defeat.

The ethical dilemma

Diverging from the Pentagon's perspective, arms control advocates and diplomats express dissent, contending that AI-controlled lethal weapons devoid of human authorization for individual strikes would fundamentally alter the landscape of warfare. They argue that this shift eliminates the direct moral role humans traditionally play in decisions involving the taking of lives.

Critics assert that AI weapons, similar to driverless cars prone to accidents, might act unpredictably and make mistakes in target identification. These uncertainties raise concerns about the potential consequences of relying on AI in life-or-death scenarios.

Moreover, opponents argue that the deployment of these new weapons could increase the likelihood of lethal force during wartime. The absence of immediate risk to military personnel may encourage more liberal use, potentially leading to faster escalation in conflict.

International proposals

International bodies and national delegations, including the International Committee of the Red Cross, Stop Killer Robots, and countries such as Austria, Argentina, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Costa Rica, advocate for various limits on autonomous weapons. Some propose a global ban on lethal autonomous weapons explicitly targeting humans, while others insist on the requirement for these weapons to remain under "meaningful human control." Additionally, suggestions include confining their use to limited areas for specific durations.

Alexander Kmentt, Austria’s chief negotiator on autonomous weapons, recently said, "The UN has had trouble enforcing existing treaties that set limits on how wars can be waged. But there is still a need to create a new legally binding standard."

"Just because someone will always commit murder, that doesn’t mean that you don’t need legislation to prohibit it. What we have at the moment is this whole field is completely unregulated," he added.

Also read: Decoding Project Q*: The 'humanity-threatening' AI breakthrough likely behind Sam Altman's sacking saga

The road ahead

While some progress has been made at the UN, the detailed deliberations on lethal autonomous weapons remain with a committee in Geneva. The major powers, including Russia, have extended the timeline for further study until the end of 2025, heightening concerns among smaller nations about the potential proliferation of autonomous weapons on the battlefield.

The threat of autonomous 'killer robots' is no longer confined to science fiction. The international community grapples with the ethical, legal, and security implications of allowing machines to autonomously make life and death decisions. As the UN struggles to navigate the complexities of regulating lethal autonomous weapons, the world faces a critical inflection point, with the potential for significant consequences if decisive action is not taken soon.

"If we wait too long, we are really going to regret it," Kmentt said. "As soon enough, it will be cheap, easily available, and it will be everywhere. And people are going to be asking: Why didn’t we act fast enough to try to put limits on it when we had a chance to?"