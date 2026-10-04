Yami Gautam visited Patna and the Patna Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings ahead of the release of her upcoming film 'Nayyi Navelli'. The film, a family-based fantasy-humour story, is set to release on October 16.

Yami Gautam Dhar visited Patna Sahib Gurudwara on Saturday as she travelled to Patna ahead of the release of her upcoming film ‘Nayyi Navelli’. The actress also met her fans in the city.

Yami received a warm welcome from fans as she arrived in the city. She was welcomed with dhol beats before she visited the Patna Sahib Gurudwara to seek blessings.

Pictures from her visit showed Yami dressed in a green kurta-pyjama with a matching dupatta. She is also seen sitting inside the Gurudwara and offering prayers.

‘Nayyi Navelli’ is scheduled to hit theatres on October 16, ahead of Dussehra.

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About 'Nayyi Navelli'

The film features Yami in a new role and combines fantasy, humour and action with a family-based story. The actress plays Mohini, a new daughter-in-law in the Awasthi family. What begins as a story about a newly married woman settling into her new home gradually takes a different turn as questions arise about her character and the secrets surrounding her.

The film also stars Addinath M Kothare, Anurag Thakur, Sunita Rajwar, Mita Vasisth, Aaditya Kulshreshth, Susmita Mukherjee and Prateek Pachori in key roles. ‘Nayyi Navelli’ is directed by Balaji Mohan and written by Himanshu Sharma and Divy Nidhi Sharma. The film is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, with music composed by G. V. Prakash Kumar. (ANI)