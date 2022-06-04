Nora Fatehi to Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, who looked hotter on IIFA green carpet?

The main awards night of IIFA 2022 will be held on Saturday evening. While Salman Khan will be hosting the event, Shahid Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday among others will be performing on the stage.

Image: IIFA Awards, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday/Instagram

The star-studded event of IIFA 2022 is underway at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. From Salman Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fatehi, Sara Ali Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza, Maniesh Paul, Farah Khan, Aparshakti Khurana and Anees Bazmee among many others are attending the event which kick-started on Thursday. While the main awards night of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards 2022 will be held on Saturday evening, the green carpet was laid for actors on Friday for the IIFA Rocks 2022. Take a look at some of the pictures from the green carpet.

Image: Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez: The ‘Ram Setu’ actor sizzled in a glittering gold gown as she made her appearance on the IIFA green carpet. Jacqueline had Fernandez had moved the Supreme Court to allow her to travel abroad amidst Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation in the Sukesh Chandrasekhar Rs 200 crore extortion case. Jacqueline, to whom Chandrasekhar gave gifts worth crores of rupees, was not allowed to leave the country. However, the SC heard her plea and allowed her to travel in order to attend the IIFA Awards 2022. ALSO READ: NORA FATEHI, SHAHID KAPOOR BURN THE STAGE DURING REHEARSALS AT IIFA 2022

Image: Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday: Last seen in ‘Gehraiyaan’, Ananya Panday looked like a goddess in a pastel mint gown that came with a thigh-high slit. She posted some pictures of herself in the gown from her room, a while before she walked the green carpet. ALSO READ: IIFA 2022: Salman Khan to Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, stars arrive for ceremony

Image: IIFA Awards/Instagram

Nora Fatehi: One of the hottest appearances on the IIFA green carpet was that of Nora Fatehi. The actress arrived for the IIFA Rocks 2022 event wearing a blue glittery gown with a plunging neckline. The dramatic slit helped her to flaunt her toned legs.

Image: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan: Sara looked like a princess in a black feathery gown. The young actress will be performing a number of her songs including her famous ‘Chaka Chak’ song from the movie ‘Atrangi Re’.

Image: IIFA Awards/Instagram