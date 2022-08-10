Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya reveals how he will react if he sees her

    Recently, Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed that if she and her ex-husband Naga Chaitanya were put in a room together, then there will be a need to “hide sharp objects”. Now, the ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’  actor has responded to how he would react if he met his ex-wife.

    After Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya reveals how he will react if he sees her drb
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Aug 10, 2022, 4:28 PM IST

    Telugu superstars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya used to be the power couple of the Tollywood industry at one point in time. However, the two called it quits on their four-year-long marriage, last year. Since then, the two have moved on with their respective lives.

    Last month, Samantha Ruth Prabhu appeared on Karan Johar’s show ‘Koffee With Karan’ alongside actor Akshay Kumar. On the couch, Samantha was asked if she has any hard feelings for  Naga Chaitanya, post their divorce. Answering to Karan, Samantha said, “There are hard feelings like if you put the both of us in a room you have to hide sharp objects. So as of now, yes.”

    ALSO READ: If I have hurt anyone, I would regret it: Aamir Khan on boycott Laal Singh Chaddha

    While Samantha Ruth Prabhu said that “it is not an amicable situation right now” between them, Naga Chaitanya has revealed how he would react if he met her. Naga Chaitanya, contrary to Samantha Ruth Prabhu, did not speak of any “amicable situation” but had a rather beautiful answer. The Telugu actor said that if he meets her, he will first say hi and then hug her.

    ALSO READ: Laal Singh Chaddha First Review: Nagarjuna calls Aamir Khan, Naga Chaitanya-starrer ‘a breath of fresh air’

    Furthermore, Naga Chaitanya was also asked whether he will be seen sharing the screen space with Samantha Ruth Prabhu in near future or not. To this, he said that if it happens, it will be “crazy”, adding that he does not know if it will happen or not.

    On the work front of Naga Chaitanya, the actor was recently seen in the Telugu movie 'Thank You'. He is all set for the release of Aamir Khan’s ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. The film which will hit the theatres on Thursday will mark the Hindi debut of the Telugu actor. Meanwhile, the film which also stars actor Kareena Kapoor Khan will witness a box office clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’. Both the films are being released on the occasion of Rakhi.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2022, 4:31 PM IST
