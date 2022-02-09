  • Facebook
    Aditya Pancholi in trouble? Film producer Sam Fernandes files complaint against actor

    Bollywood film producer Sam Fernandes complained to Mumbai's Juhu police station against actor Aditya Pancholi; read more
     

    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2022, 4:42 PM IST
    Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi is in the news again. This time he is grabbing headlines for allegedly abusing, threatening and assaulting movie producer Sam Fernandes at a hotel. 

    Aditya Pancholi and Sam Fernandes have got into a feud for quite some time now. A few days ago, both filed non-cognisable complaints against each other. In the film Hawa Singh, Sam had alleged that Aditya has been pressurising him to retain his son, Sooraj Pancholi. 

    In a report published on TOI, the producer says, “I had announced the film with Sooraj (Aditya Pancholi's son) in the lead role in 2019. The movie was shot for 12 days but due to the first lockdown, it was stopped and later producers/investors did not want to back a film with Sooraj in the lead."

    "I spoke to Sooraj, who himself asked us to go ahead with another actor. However, his father, Aditya Pancholi, insisted that we retain Sooraj and that he would get an investor, but that didn’t happen, added Sam. 

    "Aditya Pancholi did give some money to complete the movie, but that wasn’t sufficient. This movie is a biopic of an Indian heavyweight boxer, and we would need a budget of around Rs 25 crore to make it,” Sam said.

    Also Read: Kangana Ranaut, Aditya Pancholi's affair: Sooraj Pancholi opened about father's link-up and his ex-Jiah Khan

    The matter turned ugly turn between Sam and Aditiya on January 27. Sam says, “Aditya wanted to meet me, so he called me to a hotel. He pointed me that I must take his son to the film, or he wouldn’t let me make it. Aditya abused me and tried to punch me. When I turned to leave, he kicked me on my back. I went straight to the Juhu police station and filed an NC against him.”

    Also Read: When Pooja Bedi spoke about her relationship with Aditya Pancholi: "Feelings don't die overnight"

