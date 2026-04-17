Aditi Rao Hydari celebrated her husband Siddharth's birthday with a sweet Instagram post, calling him her 'manicorn.' The couple married in September 2024. On the work front, Aditi will star in the upcoming series 'Welcome to Khoya Mahal'.

Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is showering all her love for her husband Siddharth, celebrating his birthday with a heartwarming post. In an adorable Instagram post, Aditi wrote, "Happy birthday to the boy who holds the sun in his hands and makes it shine on me! More power to you your dreams and to us my manicorn."

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari)

The actor also shared a carousel of pictures, including a few with Siddharth and others capturing candid moments. The couple, who began dating in 2021, tied the knot in September 2024 in the presence of close family and friends.

On the work front

On the work front, Aditi Rao Hydari was last seen in the film 'Gandhi Talks', which also starred Vijay Sethupathi in the lead role. She will be next seen in the Prime Video project 'Welcome to Khoya Mahal'. The upcoming series, created by Konkona Sensharma and Jaydeep Sarkar, was announced in March this year.

Official synopsis of 'Welcome to Khoya Mahal' read, "Kanishk and Kanupriya, ex-royals and half siblings united by a crumbling inheritance, are forced to take over their family's remote heritage hotel, The Khoya Mahal. Desperate to escape, they hatch a reckless plan to free themselves, unaware that Khoya Mahal has plans of its own."

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Aditi will be seen sharing screen space with actor Barun Sobti in the upcoming series. While more details are being kept tightly under wraps, the announcement has already left fans excited. (ANI)