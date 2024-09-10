Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth at launch of iPhone 16 series: Star couple poses with Tim Cook

    Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth attended the launch of the iPhone 16 series in the USA and shared new pictures with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Instagram.

    Actors Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth spent quality time with Apple CEO, Tim Cook. They attended the unveiling of Apple's iPhone 16 series at the company's headquarters in the USA. Expressing her pleasure, Aditi called it a 'unforgettable and amazing' event. She commended Tim Cook for being the loveliest and friendliest person. The pair spent two days attending the iPhone launch. 

    Sharing a few pictures, Aditi Rao wrote, "What an unforgettable, magical experience... thank you sweetest kindest most most venerable #TimCook (sic)."

    She continued, "The last two days have been very special for both of us, surrounded by mind- bending brilliance, epic creativity, peak technology and aesthetics max. But most most most special of all was meeting the people who make the Apple ecosystem... the Apple family. Kind creators, warm and loving genius innovators, brilliant minds with the most expansive and inclusive hearts. Our minds are charged and our hearts are full. Thank you @apple (sic)."

    Aditi and Siddharth are on holiday in the United States. They went to the Apple iPhone 16 unveiling and declared themselves admirers of the brand.

    Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari engaged earlier this year and are slated to marry in 2024. The Maha Samudram actor says, "The wedding will be centred around a 400-year-old temple in Wanaparthy that is of significance to my family." Wanaparthy is a town in Telangana.

    Aditi and Siddharth met in 2021 on the Telugu film Maha Samudram sets and fell in love.  

