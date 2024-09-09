Entertainment
This latest silk Banarasi churidar suit from Bhumi is perfect for festivals and puja. It can be worn for any puja or Diwali. Take a Banarasi dupatta for a heavy look
If you want to choose the latest pattern in Anarkali suits, then buy this type of mirror embroidery dupatta set. Because they look heavy festive but are very light to wear
If you want to keep the latest variety of silk suits in your wardrobe, then you can choose a booti-stone work kalidar suit like Anshula Kapoor's
Choose a plain and simple long churidar with hemline work, neckline work. For a traditional look with it, you can choose a Bandhej print heavy dupatta like Kareena's
If you want a simple yet stunning evergreen look, then you can choose a plain gota lining sharara set like Shraddha Kapoor. You can customize such suits by taking luxurious fabrics
You can keep such a red colored Gharara suit with golden and silver embroidery work in your collection. However, a short length kurta with a voluminous Gharara gives a perfect vibe
If you want to choose an evergreen red colored suit, then you can choose a plain simple full length Anarkali. You can pair it with different designer dupattas