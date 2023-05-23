UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022 announced; Ishita Kishore bags first spot, women secure top four ranks

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UPSC Civil Service Exam Result 2022: The UPSC CSE 2022 final result has been declared and Ishita Kishore has topped with AIR 1. Women have bagged the top spots once again like last year.

    Team Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2023, 4:33 PM IST

    The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the results of the civil services examination 2022 on Tuesday, and Ishita Kishore came in first. According to the results, Garima Lohia and Uma Harathi N earned the second and third places in the competitive test.

    According to the report, 933 individuals passed the civil services test. Women bagged the top four ranks in the civil services examination 2022 with Delhi University graduate Ishita Kishore securing the first spot, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced on Tuesday.

    Women applicants took the top three spots in the competitive exam for the second year in a row. In the civil services test of 2021, Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal, and Gamini Singla earned the top three spots, respectively. The commission said that 933 individuals, including 613 men and 320 women, had passed the civil services examination 2022. It said that there are 14 women and 11 males among the top 25 applicants.

    Kishore qualified the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject. She has graduated in Economics (Hons.) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

     Lohia, a Kirorimal College, University of Delhi, graduate in commerce, earned the second spot with accounting as her optional subject. Harathi N, a B.Tech in Civil Engineering from IIT, Hyderabad stood third with Anthropology as her optional subject.

    A total of 178 candidates have been put in the reserve list as well, it said. There were 1,022 vacancies reported by the Centre to be filled through the civil services examination.

    In order to choose officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others, the UPSC conducts the civil services test every year in three stages—preliminary, main, and interview.

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
