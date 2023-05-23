Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PM Modi in Australia: Harris Park in Western Sydney named as 'Little India'

    The area is a hub for celebrating festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day, and is said to be home to more than 20 eateries and a selection of shops selling traditional Indian wares.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese designated a street  in Australia on Tuesday officially as "Little India" during a special community gathering. Harris Park is a hub in Western Sydney where the Indian community celebrates festivals and events such as Diwali and Australia Day. According to the City of Parramatta's website, "Harris Park is a thriving, dynamic, multicultural hub known for its blend of cultures and large Indian population."

    The announcement to declare Harris Park as 'Little India' was made by Australian Prime Minister Albanese as he welcomed Modi at the community event. PM Modi thanked Albanese for this special gesture.

    "Thank you my friend Anthony," Modi said during the community event. He said this is the recognition of the Indian community to Australian society. "I thank the premier of New South Wales, the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of the City of Parramatta and Councillors for this special honour," he said.

    The first proposal for officially naming the area 'Little India' was made in 2015.

    Harris Park, a small suburb next to Parramatta is home to migrants from Lebanon, Italy, Greece, and China. Members of the Indian community of a western Sydney suburb have also renewed calls to name their area as Little India'. According to local media accounts, it has evolved as the destination for Indian migrants during the past 10 to 15 years.According to a census conducted in 2021, Harris Park's 5,043 people had Indian ancestry in 46% of cases.

    (With PTI inputs)

