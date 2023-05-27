Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Adah Sharma's film 'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen in hospital; here's why

    The film 'The Kerala Story' director Sudipto Sen has fallen sick due to excessive travel for the film's hype. Therefore, promotions plans and city visits have been put on hold for now.

    Richa Barua
    First Published May 27, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

    Vipul Amrutlal Shah's The Kerala Story has grabbed the front stage since its theatrical release. While effectively leaving an imprint on the hearts of the audience, the movie is also earning well and building a reputation for itself on a global basis. 

    The producers of The Kerala Story are currently touring the country, with stops in 10 towns, including Jaipur, Varanasi, Patna, Bhopal, Indore, and Ahmedabad. However, it has since been stated that the film's director, Sudipto Sen, has been ill due to travel and that all promotional activities and city visits have been cancelled.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    While talking to a media house, Sudipto informed, “I am admitted at the Kokilaben hospital for dehydration and infection. But it’s all under control now. I am likely to be discharged today. I am going to request the doctor to let me go home.”

    It is said that Sudipto Sen and the team have been travelling nonstop to promote 'The Kerala Story,' and he has become ill due to the excessive travel. As a result, the promotion strategy and city visits are on pause. 

    The Kerala Story Box Office Report: 
    The Kerala Story is already a box office triumph and will have a long run in the next month. The filmmaker has asked the audience to continue pouring love on the film and has encouraged them to watch it with their families.

    The film's total collection after 21 days was Rs 213.17 crore. On May 25, the film had a 12.14 per cent occupancy. On May 26, the film earned Rs 2.60 crore, its lowest total since its opening day. The film has already grossed Rs 216.07 crore at the box office.

     The movie, which was released on May 5, tells the story of Hindu women from Kerala who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

    About The Kerala Story: 
    Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani were featured in the film. The Kerala Story is produced by Sunshine Pictures Private Limited, founded by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, who is also the Creative Director and the co-writer of the film, which is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen.

    Last Updated May 27, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
