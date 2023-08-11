Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress turned ex-MP Jaya Prada faces 6-month jail sentence in unpaid E.S.I scandal

    Actress and former Member of Parliament (MP), Jaya Prada receives 6 months jail sentence for not paying Employees' State Insurance (ESI) fund share, despite collecting money from the workers of the ‘Jayaprada’ Theatre Complex. by Leona Merlin Antony

    First Published Aug 11, 2023, 2:01 PM IST

    Television actress and former Samajwadi Party (SP) member of Parliament, Jaya Prada, receives an imprisonment of six months. The case was related to the management of ‘Jayaprada’ theatre complex owned by her. The ESI share of the workers of this theatre was not submitted because of which the case was launched.

    Initially, a worker filed a complaint against the State Insurance Corporation for not paying his ESI fund amount. Following this, the Labour Government Insurance Corporation filed a case against the actress at the Egmore Magistrate Court, Chennai. 

    Earlier, three people including Jayaprada, defended the case in the Madras High Court and it was dismissed. However, the Chennai Egmore Court has ordered Jaya Prada to be sentences to a six-month short sentence now. Jaya Prada and two others involed were fined Rs. 5000 each. 

    A similar incident took lpace a few years ago, when Jayaprada’s theatre complex had failed to meet the obligation on an income tax amount worth around Rs. 20 lakh. Corporation officials, as per the order of the city civil court, seized the chairs, and projectors from the theatre. The employees on duty offered, as an immediate installment,  Rs. 5 lakhs. However, the officials rejected the request by demanding the full amount be paid as a Demand Draft (DD).

    Jaya Prada is a well-known actress in the Tamil, Malayalam, Hindi, and Telugu industry. Her interest in politics led her to join the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in 1994. Due to an inside rift, she left TDP and joined the SP. She was elected as a MP from Rampur Constituency in Uttar Pradesh from 2004 to 2014. Eventually, Jaya Prada joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019.

    Last Updated Aug 11, 2023, 2:02 PM IST
