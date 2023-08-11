Chris Hemsworth's Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about him

Entertainment
Chris Hemsworth turns 40 today. Renowned as Thor in Marvel films, he's also excelled in The Avengers. Discover lesser-known facts about the Australian actor.
The Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Hemsworth, is known as "Kip" in Australia due to his childhood mispronunciation of his name as "Kiptader."
Chris Hemsworth gained 9 kgs for Thor, but he ended up gaining too much weight and faced challenges fitting into the costume.
Chris Hemsworth met wife Elsa Pataky through ROAR management. They have three kids: India Rose and twins, Tristan and Sasha.
In 2006, he took part in Dancing With the Stars Australia. He was the sixth contestant to be eliminated.
Hemsworth acted in the long-time running Australian soap opera Home and Away, where he played the role of Kim Hyde.
Chris Hemsworth's casual jobs included construction, waiter, barman, and surf-wear shop. His hammer-wielding experience likely aided his portrayal of Thor.
He is an excellent surfer. Surfing is his second love after acting.