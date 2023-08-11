Entertainment

Chris Hemsworth's Birthday Special: 7 interesting facts about him

Chris Hemsworth turns 40 today. Renowned as Thor in Marvel films, he's also excelled in The Avengers. Discover lesser-known facts about the Australian actor.

Image credits: Instagram

Childhood name

The Sexiest Man Alive, Chris Hemsworth, is known as "Kip" in Australia due to his childhood mispronunciation of his name as "Kiptader."

Image credits: Instagram

Gained weight

Chris Hemsworth gained 9 kgs for Thor, but he ended up gaining too much weight and faced challenges fitting into the costume.

Image credits: Instagram

Wife and Children

Chris Hemsworth met wife Elsa Pataky through ROAR management. They have three kids: India Rose and twins, Tristan and Sasha.

Image credits: Instagram

Reality Show

In 2006, he took part in Dancing With the Stars Australia. He was the sixth contestant to be eliminated.

Image credits: Instagram

Television role

Hemsworth acted in the long-time running Australian soap opera Home and Away, where he played the role of Kim Hyde.

Image credits: Instagram

Casual Jobs

Chris Hemsworth's casual jobs included construction, waiter, barman, and surf-wear shop. His hammer-wielding experience likely aided his portrayal of Thor.

Image credits: Instagram

Surfer

He is an excellent surfer. Surfing is his second love after acting.

Image credits: Instagram
Find Next One