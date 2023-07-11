Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Actress Sumati Singh talks about her emotional distress after nose surgery

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 5:29 PM IST

    'Kismat Ki Lakiro Se’ actress Sumati Singh got her nose broken in an unfortunate accident in 2021. This happened while the actress was doing a Star Bharat show, Amma Ke Babu Ke Baby. She suffered a lot of emotional distress during her post-surgery recovery. She has recently talked about the two painful surgeries she had to go through and how she coped with the situation.

    In an interview, Sumati said, "One day after wrapping up my shoot, I went for a jog with one my co-actress friend, and there was construction going on in my area, and I still don't know what exactly happened with me that my legs got entangled in a concrete material, due to which I fell on my face and I hit on the big slabs used for making roads and dividers. And the left side of my nose was totally broken, and the right side of the nose's bone was displaced, so I started bleeding."

    Her co-star rushed her to a nearby hospital's emergency department, where they stopped her bleeding and did an X-ray. It revealed that the bones inside her nose had broken into many small pieces. The only solution was surgery. “It was shocking for me because, at that moment, I was doing the show, which was on air, and it shocked me from the heart and mind,” Sumati added.

    Talking about her emotional trauma, the actress said, “Every morning I used to hide in a bathroom and cry for 10-15 minutes because my whole face was changed and I looked very weird… I was not able to eat or drink anything properly; my face was swollen up, and there were a lot of marks on my face and nose after 10 days of the removal of the cap.”

