Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Get ready to groove, 'Jhumka' to drop TOMORROW

Get ready for the release of the dance number 'Jhumka' from the movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The song's teaser has been shared on Instagram, adding to the anticipation- By Amrita Ghosh

The highly anticipated dance number ‘Jhumka’ from the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is to release tomorrow as has been shared by Karan Johar through Instagram. The big family drama with all its Dharma grandeur starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is releasing later this month on 28th July 2023. As the excitement builds, the news of the song's release adds a fresh fervor to the anticipation. This would be the second song to release from the movie after the highly acclaimed ‘Tum Kya Mile’ sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The film is extra special for all cine-lovers because it marks Karan Johar’s return to the directorial seat after 7 years when he last directed ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

Taking to Instagram Karan Johar posted a teaser of the song with the caption, “ Can’t wait for the ‘Jhumka’ to drop and get you all grooving." View the post here:

Alia Bhatt too took to Instagram and posted the same snippet with the fun caption saying, ‘Kal Jhumka Girega’.

The Gully-boy star posted the song teaser with a loving caption saying, ‘‘Rani’s Jhumka is falling and I am falling for Her’’.

The song promises to be a grooving number with some fun moments as anticipated.

As the release for the movie nears, the buzz and excitement is going up as one cannot wait for the successful pairing of Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt after the success of Gully Boy.

