Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Get ready to groove, 'Jhumka' to drop TOMORROW

    Get ready for the release of the dance number 'Jhumka' from the movie 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The song's teaser has been shared on Instagram, adding to the anticipation- By Amrita Ghosh

    Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: 'Jhumka' song Teaser creates buzz, Song OUT TOMORROW ATG
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jul 11, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    The highly anticipated dance number ‘Jhumka’ from the movie ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’ is to release tomorrow as has been shared by Karan Johar through Instagram. The big family drama with all its Dharma grandeur starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt is releasing later this month on 28th July 2023. As the excitement builds, the news of the song's release adds a fresh fervor to the anticipation. This would be the second song to release from the movie after the highly acclaimed ‘Tum Kya Mile’ sung by Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal. The film is extra special for all cine-lovers because it marks Karan Johar’s return to the directorial seat after 7 years when he last directed ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’.

    Taking to Instagram Karan Johar posted a teaser of the song with the caption, “ Can’t wait for the ‘Jhumka’ to drop and get you all grooving." View the post here:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

    Alia Bhatt too took to Instagram and posted the same snippet with the fun caption saying, ‘Kal Jhumka Girega’.

    The Gully-boy star posted the song teaser with a loving caption saying, ‘‘Rani’s Jhumka is falling and I am falling for Her’’.

    ALSO READ: Tom Cruise shatters Myth: director reveals surprising Truth behind Mission Impossible star

    The song promises to be a grooving number with some fun moments as anticipated.

    As the release for the movie nears, the buzz and excitement is going up as one cannot wait for the successful pairing of Ranveer Singh, and Alia Bhatt after the success of Gully Boy.

    ALSO READ: Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan starrer breaks all-time records; garners 112M views in 24 hours

    Last Updated Jul 11, 2023, 3:13 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    Powered by the Tomorrow.io Weather API

    RELATED STORIES

    Priyanka Chopra enjoying quality time with Malti Marie, check out new photos of little one ADC

    Priyanka Chopra enjoying quality time with Malti Marie, check out new photos of little one

    Mere Pehla Pehla Pyaar fame Ruslaan Mumtaz stranded in Manali amid endless floods vma

    Mere Pehla Pehla Pyaar fame Ruslaan Mumtaz stranded in Manali amid endless floods

    Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan starrer breaks all-time records; garners 112M views in 24 hours ATG

    Jawan Prevue: Shah Rukh Khan starrer breaks all-time records; garners 112M views in 24 hours

    Jawan Kamaal R Khan predicts Shah Rukh Khan's film's opening day box office collection; check here ADC

    Jawan: Kamaal R Khan predicts Shah Rukh Khan's film's opening day box office collection; check here

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason ATG

    Bigg Boss OTT 2: Cyrus Broacha exits the show for THIS reason

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Rat plays hide and seek with passengers in Palakkad's KSRTC bus anr

    Kerala: Rat plays hide and seek with passengers in Palakkad's KSRTC bus

    Entertainment 'Love You': Cristiano Ronaldo dotes over girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez; enjoy jet ski ride together osf

    'Love You': Cristiano Ronaldo dotes over girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez; enjoy jet ski ride together

    Bir Box Barcelona to The Trial - 8 OTT releases this week MSW

    Bir Box Barcelona to The Trial - 8 OTT releases this week

    IAS officer Shah Faesal, former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid Shora withdraw article 370 petitions AJR

    IAS officer Shah Faesal, former JNU student leader Shehla Rashid Shora withdraw article 370 petitions

    Vaishno Devi to Golden Temple-7 popular temples to visit in India RBA EAI

    Vaishno Devi to Golden Temple-7 popular temples to visit in India

    Recent Videos

    WATCH School Bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    WATCH: School bus-SUV crash on Delhi-Meerut expressway near Ghaziabad, 6 killed

    Video Icon
    WATCH Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    WATCH: Massive chunk of National Highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh amid heavy rain

    Video Icon
    WATCH A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    WATCH: A unique cycle rally accompanies PM Modi on a rainy day in Bikaner

    Video Icon
    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH) AJR

    Viral Video: Two women 'pole dancing' inside Delhi Metro leaves internet fuming (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    WATCH Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral snt

    WATCH: Heavy rains lash Gurugram, videos of waterlogging in many areas go viral

    Video Icon