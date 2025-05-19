Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, recently seen on Bigg Boss 18, has tested positive for COVID-19. She shared the news on Instagram, urging fans to stay safe and wear masks

Actress Shilpa Shirodkar, who recently appeared on Bigg Boss 18, has tested positive for COVID-19. The 51-year-old took to Instagram on Monday to inform her followers about her diagnosis, urging everyone to stay safe and continue wearing masks.

In her post, Shilpa revealed that she had contracted the virus and advised people to remain cautious. Actress Sonakshi Sinha responded to the update in the comments, expressing concern and wishing Shilpa a speedy recovery.

Just a few months prior, Shilpa had garnered widespread attention for her remarkable physical transformation. She had shared a series of before-and-after pictures showcasing her three-month weight loss journey, spanning from October 2024 to January 2025. Admirers praised her commitment to fitness, describing her progress as motivational and as evidence that it's never too late for a fresh start.

Shilpa’s journey on Bigg Boss 18 ended shortly before the grand finale, much to the disappointment of her fans and fellow contestants, many of whom were visibly emotional during her exit. The final six contestants of the season included Karan Veer Mehra, Vivian Dsena, Chum Darang, Eisha Singh, Avinash Mishra, and Rajat Dalal.

Shilpa Shirodkar initially rose to stardom in the 1990s with roles in hit films such as Hum, Khuda Gawah, Aankhen, and Bewafa Sanam. Recognized for her expressive eyes and captivating screen presence, she starred alongside Bollywood legends like Amitabh Bachchan, Govinda, and Mithun Chakraborty. After stepping away from films in the early 2000s, she returned to television with successful shows such as Ek Mutthi Aasmaan and Silsila Pyar Ka.

Her appearance on Bigg Boss 18 served as a powerful reminder of her enduring charm and resilience, reaffirming her place as one of Indian entertainment’s most cherished personalities. Fans across the country are now wishing her a swift recovery and are eager to see her back on screen soon.